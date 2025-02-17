Scottish Secretary ‘very comfortable’ with sending troops to Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray has said he is “very comfortable” with the Prime Minister’s announcement that he would be willing to deploy British peacekeeping troops to Ukraine.

The announcement came on Monday ahead of emergency defence talks with other European nations in Paris, with Sir Keir Starmer saying he will urge his counterparts to “step up” on defence capability.

Any British boots on the ground would come after a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia is agreed and would operate to ensure the agreement was not breached.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Murray said: “I’m very comfortable with that, because the security and peace of Ukraine is security and peace for the rest of Europe and indeed the wider western world.

“It’s really, really important for the UK and Europe to play its role in that.

“This would be a peacekeeping force in Ukraine in order to make sure that, if there is a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, that can be adhered to and we can make sure we can look forward to; A, it never happening again and B, security for the whole of Europe.”

Writing in The Daily Telegraph on Monday, the Prime Minister said he did not take such a decision “lightly”, adding: “I feel very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm’s way.

“But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country.

“The end of this war, when it comes, cannot become a temporary pause before Putin attacks again.”

Talks are due to take place this week in Saudi Arabia between the US – led by secretary of state Marco Rubio – and Russia, but will not include Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday any outcome would not be adhered to by the Ukrainians.

Mr Murray said there “can’t be any peace in Ukraine” without the leaders of the country being involved in talks, as he echoed the Prime Minister’s view that the UK could be a bridge between the Trump administration and Kyiv.