Stars and hundreds of fans gather for Stone Roses bassist Mani’s funeral

Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield died last month at the age of 63.

The bearer party carry the coffin decorated in the artwork Bye Bye, Badman painted by John Squire for the cover of the Stone Roses debut album, into the funeral service of former Stone Roses and Primal Scream bass player Gary Mounfield, who was known as Mani, at Manchester Cathedral (Danny Lawson/PA)
Stone Roses singer Ian Brown said his bandmate Gary “Mani” Mounfield was “a brother to me” and a “beautiful human being” as he arrived for the bass player’s funeral.

Brown arrived at Manchester Cathedral on Monday along with some of the biggest names of British 90s music including Liam Gallagher, Paul Weller, Bobbie Gillespie and Bez, from the Happy Mondays.

Former Manchester United players David Beckham and Gary Neville were also among hundreds of mourners arriving for the service.

Hundreds more fans gathered outside the cathedral and applauded as the cortege arrived, preceded by a guard of scooter riders as The Stone Roses track I Wanna Be Adored played on speakers.

Mounfield was part of The Stone Roses’ classic line-up alongside singer Brown, guitarist John Squire and drummer Alan ‘Reni’ Wren.

He went on to join Primal Scream.

Pausing briefly as he went into church, Brown said he was there to celebrate “what a beautiful human being that he was”.

Asked what Mounfield meant to him, the singer said: “Everything. He’s a brother to me.”

Mounfield’s coffin – which was decorated with the classic artwork from The Stone Roses first album – was carried into the cathedral as family and friends followed, with more applause from the crowd.

