Train drivers vote for further strikes in long-running dispute

A fresh wave of strikes has been announced by drivers at a train company in a long-running dispute over the sacking of a colleague.

Members of Aslef at Hull Trains have voted to continue taking industrial action after months of walkouts.

Unions have to ballot members on industrial action every six months.

The union already announced a strike from Sunday June 1 to Saturday August 9.

Nigel Roebuck, Aslef’s organiser in the north east of England, said: “Hull Trains has been telling our members that they wish to sort out this issue, but it’s nearly a month since their last meeting with Aslef and the silence is deafening.

“They also have a new managing director who, it appears, doesn’t wish to get involved.

“So trains are cancelled, passengers inconvenienced, and we now have a further mandate for six months to seek a proper and just resolution to this matter.”

The driver was sacked over a safety issue.

A spokesperson for Hull Trains said: “We are disappointed to receive the results of the latest ballot with 53% of members voting in favour of continued strike action by 17 members to 15. The safety of our customers and colleagues remains our number one priority.”

“Hull Trains follows highly regulated industry standard agreements and procedures for safety. We have stringent safety reporting processes and provide extensive ongoing training and health and wellbeing support for our colleagues which has secured industry recognition.

“The company has made a number of proposals for a resolution of this matter with Aslef. We remain committed to open dialogue to resolve this situation and avoid further disruption to our customers.

“People can always access the very latest travel information via our website and social media channels.”