Man charged with murder after boy, 16, stabbed in the neck

The incident occurred in Huddersfield at about 2.45pm on Thursday.

Harry Stedman
Saturday 05 April 2025 03:44 EDT
West Yorkshire Police said a 16-year-old male was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning on suspicion of the murder of Harley Brown (Alamy/PA)
West Yorkshire Police said a 16-year-old male was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning on suspicion of the murder of Harley Brown (Alamy/PA)

A man has been charged with murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck in a town centre.

The incident occurred in Ramsden Street, Huddersfield, at about 2.45pm on Thursday, West Yorkshire Police said.

The teenager received a single wound to the neck and died in hospital.

Alfie Franco, 20, of The Crescent, Kirkburton, was charged with murder and possessing a knife in a public place, the force said.

He will appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Police said the incident was not gang related or linked to any wider dispute between groups.

A 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail.

Inquires into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident or helpful footage has been asked to contact HMET by calling 101 or going online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat, quoting reference 13250187301, or to call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

