Younger women could have cervical screening every five years instead of three

Younger women who test negative for the virus that causes most cases of cervical cancer will be recalled for NHS screening every five years rather than three.

The changes mean that, from next month, women aged 25 to 49 in England who are negative for human papillomavirus (HPV) will receive screening invites every five years.

The move has been recommended by the UK National Screening Committee and is based on analysis from King’s College London showing five-yearly screening is just as safe as three-yearly, with the same number of cancers found.

HPV is a sexually-transmitted group of viruses which cause no symptoms.

Around 13 high-risk types of HPV are known to cause 99.7% of all cervical cancers.

As at present, any woman who has HPV or has a recent history of HPV will continue to be invited to more frequent screenings to check the virus has cleared and, if not, to check for cell changes in the cervix.

In a written statement to Parliament, health minister Ashley Dalton said the new change “increases the opportunities to test and recall women and people with a cervix who have HPV, while extending the cervical screening intervals from three to five years in England for individuals who have a negative HPV test.

“This will bring England’s cervical screening intervals in line with those of Wales and Scotland.”

She said the NHS screening programme in England provides all women between the ages of 25 and 64 “with the opportunity to be screened routinely to detect HPV infection or cervical abnormalities at an early, more treatable stage”.

She added: “The aim of the programme is to reduce the number of women who develop invasive cervical cancer and reduce the number who die from it.”

Ms Dalton said testing negative for HPV means the chances of developing cancer within five years are very small, as it can take around 10 years or more from the time HPV is detected to developing cervical cancer.

She added: “Those who test positive for HPV are already being followed up with yearly testing.

“This is important to ensure that individuals are monitored for any early signs of cervical abnormalities and provided the necessary treatment.”

Experts have been concerned about falling numbers of women under 50 attending cervical screening, with around a third in England not taking up their invitations.

Dr Sue Mann, NHS national clinical director for women’s health, said: “Taking a more personalised approach to cervical screening will help ensure everyone eligible can make the most of these life-saving services, while sparing women appointments that they don’t need.

“The NHS is following robust evidence on how often women need to be safely screened, and by putting invitations and reminders straight in women’s pockets on their phones, we’re making it easier than ever to take up screening appointments.

“Make sure you come forward for your screening when you’re invited, even if it was weeks, months or years ago. If you think you are due but have not yet had an invitation, speak to your GP practice.”

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “We welcome this change to cervical screening in England, which is the result of years of vital research to make screening more effective and has shown it is safe to extend the time between tests.

“Screening, alongside the roll out of the HPV vaccine – which Cancer Research UK scientists helped develop – have seen cervical cancer rates drop by around a quarter since the early 1990s, and we look forward to even more progress.

“If you notice any unusual changes for you, do not wait for a screening invitation – speak to your doctor.”

Athena Lamnisos, chief executive of the Eve Appeal, said: “We want every eligible person to feel empowered to attend a vaccination and cervical screening appointment when they are invited so we can achieve the brilliant ambition of eliminating cervical cancer.”