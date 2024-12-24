Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The festive season can be a costly time of year. Aside from the seasonal preparations, the cold weather can bring higher bills while shop prices only seem to keep going up.

For those who are struggling with their finances this winter, it can be really handy to know what support is available. Alongside the regular benefits and some grants, local councils across the country are offering help via the household support fund (HSF).

This nationwide scheme was first introduced by the Conservative government in 2021 to support vulnerable households through the cost of living crisis and Covid pandemic. But with costs and bill remaining high long past the peak of the pandemic, the ‘temporary’ measure has now been extended five times, most recently by Labour in August.

The latest round of funding has provided local authorities with a share of the £421 million pot to spend how feel will best support households in their areas. Some may provide cash grants, for instance, while others are offering supermarket vouchers, heating support and more.

In most cases, there will be strict criteria for household to be eligible for support through the local HSF. This will include factors such as income, vulnerability of the residents, number of dependents and cost of bills. Most schemes will also require households to apply, and not be awarded automatically.

Here’s your guide to what support is available in local areas across the country this winter:

London

Tower Hamlets

Access to the HSF in Tower Hamlets is available through the authority’s Resident Support Scheme. This is designed to help with “short term living costs” including food, gas/electric meters, and in some cases white goods and furniture.

The authority has also used part of its HSF allocation to provide financial support to low-income pensioners who do not qualify for the winter fuel payment.

Executive Mayor of Tower Hamlets, Lutfur Rahman, said: “Making the Winter Fuel payment means-tested will have a detrimental effect on pensioners who are already facing the rising costs of energy bills.

“This creates a risk that pensioners will not turn their heating on for fear of not being able to pay the bills, which is wrong.

“This is why we are stepping in and providing a £175 safety net for those who will be missing out.”

For eligibility and how to apply, visit the Tower Hamlets council website.

Lambeth

Lambeth council says its HSF will be used for the following:

Support for families in receipt of free school meals during the holidays. Families will receive this support directly from their child's school

Extra funding to enhance the council's cash payouts for low-income residents most in need. Eligible residents will have received a letter with details on how to collect their payment

Funding for food banks and surplus food distribution sites

Specialist energy saving support and advice

Additional funding for the Emergency Support Scheme for residents in an emergency or crisis, such as residents struggling to pay bills or afford food

For eligibility and how to apply, visit the Lambeth council website.

Enfield

Through Enfield’s HSF, assistance may be available for:

Food (this may be through a food bank and pantry referrals)

Energy bills and water bills/top-ups

Support with housing costs, but not mortgage payments

Wider essentials, such as broadband, phone bills, clothing or essential transport related costs

White goods, such as a fridge/freezer, washing machine or cooker. White goods will be sourced from a suitable provider. The council will not be able to provide a cash payment

A cash award (limited to £250)

For eligibility and how to apply, visit the Enfield council website

Croydon

Croydon’s HSF fund will go towards helping residents with household costs. These could include:

Top-ups for pre-paid energy and water meters

Assistance with energy and water bills debts

Food vouchers

Housing support (in exceptional circumstances, excluding mortgage payment)

The fund can also go towards essential household appliances and essential transport costs.

For eligibility and how to apply, visit the Croydon council website.

Kingston

Kingston council says it will use its HSF allocation to support households in need afford the essentials. Vouchers will be made available to support with costs such as “food, utility bills and other pressures.”

For eligibility and how to apply, visit the Kingston council website.

Rest of England:

Newcastle

In Newcastle, the HSF will be used for:

Free school meal vouchers for children over the school holidays

Hardship payments for residents in financial difficulty (applications not yet open)

The council will also be contacting local pensioners receiving council tax support and/or housing benefit who no longer qualify for the winter fuel payment following Labour changes to the benefit.

Advise from the authority reads: “We will support 3,700 households in receipt of Council Tax Support and or Housing Benefit who will not qualify for the Government’s Winter Fuel Allowance.”

Worcestershire

In Worcestershire, the HSF will provide eligible households with:

Financial support toward current energy and water costs

Financial support toward energy and water debts only

Help to repair, service and replace broken boilers and heating systems

Support with food costs or direct provision of food

Support with wider essentials

For eligibility and how to apply, visit the Worcestershire council website.

Surrey

Surrey council will be using the HSF to fund several strands of support for struggling households, these include:

Provision of free school meals vouchers to eligible children over the school holidays.

Continued support for food banks, community fridges and food clubs

Funding for the Surrey Crisis Fund

The council has also set aside £750,000 for residents via District and Borough councils.

For eligibility and how to apply, visit the Surrey council website.

Hertfordshire

In Hertfordshire, residents eligible for the HSF can benefit from:

Supermarket vouchers during the holidays for families receiving free school meals

Money for food and energy

Assistance with housing costs

Additional support for people on pension credit

For eligibility and how to apply, visit the Hertfordshire council website.

Staffordshire

Staffordshire County Council has laid out how it intends to use the HSF, with schemes including:

Emergency payments for vulnerable households to help with essentials

Supermarket eVoucher scheme with eligible households receiving £65 per household and £20 per additional dependant.

Utility support worth £300

Education support fund – households with children receiving free school meals given supermarket vouchers over the holidays.

For eligibility and how to apply, visit the Staffordshire council website.

Coventry

In Coventry, vulnerable households can benefit from:

Essential utility support worth £120 or £160 for households with children. Can be applied for a maximum of three times.

Food support with three emergency food parcels per household

Household appliances, furniture, clothing, bedding and toiletries all considered in exceptional cases

For eligibility and how to apply, visit the Coventry council website.

York

In York, there is currently one scheme running through the HSF:

Payment to bank account of £115, to help towards household bills for households receiving council tax support

Discretionary payments for households in need and not receiving council tax support

For eligibility and how to apply, visit the York council website.

There are over 300 local authorities in the UK. For more information about what’s available in every area, the End Furniture Poverty charity offers a helpful assistance finder tool.