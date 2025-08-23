Asylum hotel protests latest: Fresh wave of anti-migrant demonstrations expected across UK
Two men were arrested in anti-migrant protests in Norwich ahead of a weekend of planned action
Police are set for anti-migrant protests across the UK this weekend after the first wave of demonstrations ended in arrests.
Protests against the use of hotels to house asylum seekers are expected in eight different locations, including Liverpool, Bristol and Newcastle. Counter protesters are also expected in almost all the areas of anti-immigration demonstrations.
There has been a surge in protests against the use of such hotels since demonstrations at The Bell Hotel in Epping earlier this summer.
It comes as two men attending a protest outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Norwich were arrested on Thursday, Norfolk police announced.
Officers said the two men in their 20s were arrested outside the Brook Hotel in Bowthorpe, Norwich, at around 7.20 pm on Thursday.
Meanwhile, a security minister confirmed the government will take steps to challenge the High Court’s decision to prevent people seeking asylum from being housed in a hotel in Epping.
Dan Jarvis said that the Home Office will appeal against the High Court’s refusal to allow it to intervene in the case of The Bell Hotel.
Comment | Grotesque hypocrisy of politicians is making police work more difficult
Former Met Police chief superintendent John Sutherland has written exclusively for The Independent about the mammoth weekend ahead for police officers.
The already daunting task facing officers this weekend is made infinitely more challenging by the grotesque hypocrisy of populist politicians who, until they were voted out at the last general election, had been arguing for – and swiftly advancing – the very thing they are now denouncing.
Then there is the rabble rousing rhetoric of online agitators who seem to care little for the truth or for the consequences of their words. Threats of violence have reportedly compelled some refugee support organisations to install safe rooms in their offices, or to move locations, or to close altogether.
And the officers who will be dealing with this incendiary mess are the same ones who would otherwise be policing local neighbourhoods. Despite what politicians of all parties would frequently have you believe, there are no boxes of additional constables kept in reserve for combustible weekends such as these. At a time when local people are expressing significant concern about local crime and antisocial behaviour, their local officers won’t be available to answer their calls.
Home Office to appeal High Court asylum hotel ruling
The Home Office will seek to appeal against the High Court’s refusal to allow it to intervene in the case of a hotel used to house asylum seekers in Epping, the security minister has said.
Dan Jarvis said the Government would appeal against the decision on Friday, which if successful would open the way for a wider appeal against a temporary injunction blocking the Home Office from using the Bell Hotel as asylum accommodation.
He told broadcasters: “This Government will close all asylum hotels and we will clear up the mess that we inherited from the previous government.
“We’ve made a commitment that we will close all of the asylum hotels by the end of this Parliament, but we need to do that in a managed and ordered way.”
The move comes after the High Court granted Epping Forest District Council the temporary injunction on Tuesday that blocked asylum seekers from being housed in the hotel from September 12.
The local authority sought legal action after the accommodation site had been at the centre of protests in recent weeks after an asylum seeker was charged with trying to kiss a 14-year-old girl, which he denies.
Britain’s migration crisis: What the latest numbers really show
The number of asylum seekers housed in government hotels has risen in the first year under Labour, piling further pressure on Sir Keir Starmer to get a grip on the growing number of people making dangerous Channel crossings.
The data follows a High Court ruling on Tuesday that banned the use of the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, for housing asylum seekers after lawyers argued it had become a “feeding ground for unrest” following a string of violent protests near the site.
As the government braces for a fresh round of legal action from councils seeking similar bans in their areas, new Home Office figures reveal that the number of people claiming asylum in the year to June rose to a record 111,000, while the number of small boats crossing the Channel continues to grow.
The Independent’s social affairs correspondent Holly Bancroft and data correspondent Alicja Hagopian take a look at the reality of migration figures in the UK:
Britain’s migration crisis: What the latest numbers really show
Watch: Rival protest groups face off during migrant hotel demonstrations across the UK
Farage unveils Reform UK's ‘mass deportation’ plan for small boat arrivals
Nigel Farage will publish plans for mass deportations of asylum seekers who arrive in the UK on small boats which his Reform UK party would seek to put in place if it entered government, PA is reporting.
Arresting asylum seekers on arrival, automatic detention and forced deportation to countries such as Afghanistan and Eritrea are among the proposals reported to be announced on Tuesday.
They also include deals with third countries, which could include reviving the Conservatives’ controversial Rwanda policy, and sending asylum seekers to British overseas territories such as Ascension Island as a “fallback” option.
Mr Farage said the plans could see hundreds of thousands of people deported and five charter flights taking off from the UK every day.
The first step of Reform UK’s plans would be to leave the European Convention on Human Rights and to scrap the Human Rights Act, followed by legislation to bar those who come to the UK on small boats from claiming asylum.
“The aim of this legislation is mass deportations,” Clacton MP Mr Farage told The Times. “There is only one way to stop people coming into Britain and that is to detain them and deport them.”
'Get them out' chanted at anti-migrant protests in south east London on Friday
Several anti-migrant protests were held on Friday, including outside an asylum hotel in south east London.
Protesters were heard shouting slogans such as “Get them out” and “Save our children” while others held Union and England flags beside the TLK hotel in Orpington.
Meanwhile, counter-protesters who had marched to the hotel were holding banners and Stand Up To Racism placards which read ‘Refugees welcome, Stop the far right’.
A large police cordon was formed in between the two groups and the hotel. The Metropolitan Police later confirmed that no arrests were made.
It comes after tensions around the use of the hotels for asylum seekers spiked earlier this week.
On Tuesday, the High Court granted Epping Forest District Council the temporary injunction to remove asylum seekers from the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, from September 12.
Where are protests due to take place?
Dozens of protests have been planned across the country to oppose the use of hotels to house asylum seekers.
A number of counter-protests are also expected.
Anti-migrant groups are said to be planning demonstrations at 26 hotels across the country. These are expected to be in: Aberdeen, Bristol, Canary Wharf, Cannock. Exeter, Horley, Liverpool, Mold (Wales), Newcastle, Nuneaton, Perth (Scotland), Tamworth, Wakefield.
Counter protests have been planned in: Bristol, Cannock Horley, Leicester, Liverpool, Long Eaton, Newcastle and Wakefield.
Police braced for weekend of unrest as fresh wave of hotel protests clashes with Notting Hill Carnival
Police are braced for a weekend of potential unrest as they face a fresh wave of protests amid mounting tensions over the use of hotels to house asylum seekers.
Anti-migrant groups faced off with counterprotesters in Leeds, Orpington, Chichester and Portsmouth on Friday as a weekend of nationwide protests kicked off.
The demonstrations, said to be planned at 26 hotels across the country, come as a million revellers are expected to take to the streets of west London to celebrate Notting Hill Carnival.
Many will be met by counterdemonstrations, with Stand Up to Racism organising 15 events across Friday and Saturday at locations including Bournemouth, Bristol and Liverpool.
Forces will also have to grapple with a string of Premier League matches as the season enters its second week of fixtures.
The Independent’s crime correspondent Amy-Clare Martin writes:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments