Homes evacuated after major blaze involving lorries on industrial site
Residents were told to keep their doors and windows closed.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A major fire which broke out on an industrial site in Manchester close to Wythenshawe Hospital has largely been extinguished.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said in a social media post that crews had been tackling a fire “involving heavy goods vehicles” on Ennis Close in Wythenshawe.
It said that while the severity of the fire had reduced, residents should keep their windows and doors closed.
“Firefighters have now extinguished the majority of the fire using hose reels, jets and breathing apparatus,” the fire service said on X.
“The incident is now being scaled back. Four fire engines remain at the scene.
“Nearby residents are still advised to keep their windows and doors shut.”
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) told the PA news agency some nearby properties have been evacuated and a cordon is in place.
Photos and videos from the scene show plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky while a series of small explosions could be heard.