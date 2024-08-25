Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Discount retailer Home Bargains has issued product recalls on eight items over safety concerns.

The retailer has issued the alert on its website outlining the various risks of using the affected products.

On the list of products are table salt, children’s toys and chocolate Revels. Customers have been told to return the items immediately.

Each affected item has a strict “do not use” or “do not eat” warning placed on it.

Here are the affected products:

Revels 205G Slimpouch

Revels are being recalled by Mars Wrigley UK as a “precautionary” measure due to the “potential presence of very small pieces of rubber”.

Home Bargains says the following batch codes are affected and warned “do not eat them”:

344G2SLO00, best before 27/10/2024

345B1SLO00, best before 03/11/2024

( Home Bargains )

Dri- pack Table Salt 750g

The 750g Dri-Pak table salt is being recalled because it “may have been contaminated with small pieces of plastic”.

Home Bargains warned that “this could potentially pose a risk if eaten.”

The following batch codes are affected:

3205

3206

My First Drop & Roll Tower

This toy for babies by My First is being recalled by Home Bargains due to a “potential risk of choking”.

A warning to parents says “do not use it” and reads: “The rattling balls are smaller than the required standard and a young child may place the small ball in their mouth and choke.”

( Home Bargains )

Chocomel 300ml

Interstoq Ltd is recalling its 300ml bottles of Chocomel due to milk “not being declared in English text on some batches”.

The warning reads: “The product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk.”

Interstoq Ltd is recalling its 300ml bottles of Chocomel ( Home Bargains )

These are the best before codes affected, according to the Home Bargains website:

07/11/2023

29/11/2023

PIFCO convector heater with turbo and timer

The discount retailer has warned this heater is dangerous due to “risk of overheating and fire due to an incorrect fuse size in some heater”.

The “do not use” alert for the TJ Morris Ltd product adds the recall applies to any heaters bought between 1 November 2023 and 12 December 2023.

The affected batch codes:

596131

596133

596140

596141

596147

596148

596149

Optivive allergy eye mist soothing, 10ml

EM Pharma is recalling its Optivive allergy eye mist 10ml bottle due to “potential contamination”.

The affected batch codes:

02/2026

04/2026

Saugatuck Brewing Co. Neapolitan milk stout 355ml and blueberry & maple stout 355ml

All Neapolitan Milk Stout 355ml and Blueberry and Maple Stout 355ml by Saugatuck Brewing Co are being recalled due to an undeclared allergen which could pose a health risk for people with an allergy or intolerance to milk or oats.

Every can is affected, regardless of the best before code.

Sci-mx ultra muscle strawberry flavour

The Sci-mc nutrition 1.5kg bag contains “excessive caffeine levels” and poses a “food safety risk”.

The batch codes affected with a best before date of 03/2025 are: