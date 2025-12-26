Tributes paid to one of two men missing after Christmas Day swim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been paid to one of two men who are missing after a Christmas Day swim.

The family of Matthew Upham said he was “deeply loved and forever missed”.

Emergency services were called to Budleigh Salterton, Devon, at 10.25am on Christmas Day after concerns for people in the water.

A number of people were safely recovered to shore and checked by paramedics or taken to hospital as a precaution but two men, aged in their 40s and 60s, were not located.

In a statement posted on Mr Upham’s Instagram account, his family said: “Our family is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved family member Matthew Upham, who was reported missing on Christmas morning.

“Matthew is deeply loved and will be forever missed.

“We would like to express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to the emergency services who responded, particularly the RNLI and coastguard, for their dedication, professionalism, and tireless efforts during this extremely difficult time.

“We are profoundly grateful for their compassion and support.

“As we grieve and support one another, we kindly ask that our family’s privacy is respected.

“We thank everyone for their understanding, kindness, and condolences.”

Mr Upham, from Budleigh Salterton, ran an antiques business, Matthew Upham Antiques, in the Devon town.

On Boxing Day, Devon and Cornwall Police said “both men remain missing” following the incident.

He added: “Police inquiries are ongoing. A police presence remains at the scene.”

Local resident Julia Robb, who had been watching swimmers at the beach before the men went missing, said: “It is just awful.”

She said it had been a “very cold and windy” day where the “waves were big, breaking over people and it was jolly”.

She said the waves “would have been at least 6ft, I would have thought” and it was only when she later heard helicopters that it became clear something was wrong.

Ms Robb added: “It was a sad thing to happen on what had been such a positive morning.

“I just feel sorry for those who have been affected.

“I think it will be shocking for the whole community. We are a small town. People are very friendly.

“I think it is important to think of the friends and families of those who have been affected.”

HM Coastguard said it had responded to reports of “people in difficulty” in the water in the Budleigh Salterton area.

Coastguard rescue teams from Exmouth and Beer attended, along with RNLI lifeboats from Exmouth, Teignmouth and Torbay.

Coastguard search and rescue helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, along with police and ambulance personnel, were sent to the scene.

RNLI lifeboat crews helped recover one person from the water.

A spokesman said: “All lifeboat crew were stood down by the coastguard around 5pm, when they returned to stations.

“Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the incident and the family and friends of the two people who are missing.”

A number of Christmas and Boxing Day swims in Devon and Cornwall were cancelled this year because of a yellow weather warning for wind which covered parts of the South West and Wales.

No weather warnings were issued for Boxing Day but Detective Superintendent Hayley Costar said: “We urge anyone with plans to go swimming in the sea on Boxing Day not to.”

Describing the events in Budleigh Salterton as “a truly tragic incident”, she said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with the families and friends of the two men who are currently missing and to all who may have witnessed and be impacted by the incident.”