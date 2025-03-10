Search called off for missing crew member after North Sea oil tanker crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The search for a missing crew member from a cargo ship that crashed into an oil tanker in the North Sea has been called off, the coastguard said.

In a statement, HM Coastguard said efforts to find the person from the Solong container ship had ended after “an extensive search”, following the ship’s collision with the Stena Immaculate tanker on Monday morning.

The coastguard confirmed that both boats remain on fire, with experts and environmental groups raising concerns about the incident’s impact on wildlife.

The maritime company managing the Stena Immaculate, Crowley, said the vessel was struck by the Solong while anchored off the coast of Hull, causing “multiple explosions” on board and jet fuel it was carrying to be released.

Crowley said it was unclear how much fuel may have been released as a result of the incident, but that Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel in 16 segregated cargo tanks when it was struck.

The tanker was operating as part of the US government’s Tanker Security Programme, a group of commercial vessels that can be contracted to carry fuel for the military when needed.

It had been anchored while it waited for a berth to become available at the Port of Killingholme, on the River Humber, Crowley said.

According to reports, the Solong was carrying sodium cyanide, which can produce harmful gas when combined with water, but it was unclear if there had been any leak.

Matthew Atkinson, divisional commander for HM Coastguard, said: “HM Coastguard has been co-ordinating the response to an incident reported at 9.48am this morning (10 March).

“36 crew members were taken safely to shore, one person was taken to hospital. One crew member of the SOLONG remains unaccounted for, after an extensive search for the missing crew member, sadly they have not been found and the search has ended.

“The two vessels remain on fire and coastguard aircraft are monitoring the situation.

“An assessment of any required counter-pollution response is being carried out by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

“The Secretary of State’s Representative for Maritime Salvage and Intervention is working with the salvors and insurance companies.”

Lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter were called to the collision in the Humber Estuary just before 10am.

It is understood the US and Portugal will now lead investigations into the incident, that work is ongoing to establish the full contents of both ships and that air quality currently remains normal in the area.

Dr Tom Webb, senior lecturer in marine ecology and conservation at the University of Sheffield, said: “The wildlife of the Yorkshire coast and Humber Estuary is of immense biological, cultural and economic importance. In addition to the wealth of marine life that is present all year round, this time of the year is crucial for many migratory species.

“Chemical pollution resulting from incidents of this kind can directly impact birds, and it can also have long-lasting effects on the marine food webs that support them.”

Dr Alex Lukyanov, researcher on advanced mathematical models of oil spills from the University of Reading, said: “Oil spills like the one in the North Sea are affected by multiple factors. The size of the spill, weather conditions, sea currents, water waves, wind patterns, and the type of oil involved all play crucial roles in determining environmental outcomes.

“This particular incident is troubling because it appears to involve persistent oil, which breaks up slowly in water.”

He added: “The environmental toll could be severe.”

In a statement earlier on Monday, Ernst Russ said search efforts were ongoing for the missing crew member.

The statement said: “Both vessels have sustained significant damage in the impact of the collision and the subsequent fire.

“13 of the 14 Solong crew members have been brought safely shore. Efforts to locate the missing crew member are ongoing.

“Ernst Russ immediately activated an emergency response team, and the company remains in contact with them, the Master of Solong and all relevant marine authorities at Humberside.

“The first priority is the safety of the crew(s), all responders and the environment.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander added: “I am hugely grateful to HM Coastguard, the RNLI and emergency services who have responded to this incident.

“My thoughts are with all those involved, especially the family of the missing crew member.”

Ms Alexander said the Maritime Accident Investigation Branch had begun a preliminary assessment of the incident.

Crowley vice president Cal Hayden said: “As with all our operations, Crowley’s priority is to protect the safety of mariners and the environment.

“We greatly appreciate the quick actions and support of the UK authorities, rescue workers and others to today’s incident and remain committed to working with them on the continued response efforts.”

Downing Street said details of the cause of the collision were “still becoming clear”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it was an “extremely concerning situation”.