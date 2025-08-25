Kneecap forced to cancel upcoming US tour dates due to UK court hearing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish rap trio Kneecap say they have been forced to cancel 15 US tour dates in October due to one of their members’ upcoming UK court hearing in relation to a terror charge.

Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, will return to Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 26, after his legal team argued the case should be thrown out due to a technical error in the way the charge was brought against him.

Prosecutors allege the 27-year-old displayed a flag in support of proscribed terror organisation Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, in November last year.

At the adjourned hearing in September, chief magistrate Paul Goldspring will rule on whether he has the jurisdiction to try the case.

In a social media post on Monday, the band said: “To all our US based fans we have some bad news.

“Due to the proximity of our next court hearing in London to the first date of the tour, as the British government continues its witch-hunt, we will have to cancel all 15 US tour dates in October.

“With every show fully sold out, to tens of thousands of fans, this is news we are sad to deliver.

“But once we win our court case, which we will, we promise to embark on an even bigger tour to all you great heads.”

The band said that refunds for the tour will be available from point of purchase, and promised they would be “sharing something very special” for their US fans next week which would mean “we can still link in with you all in October”.

Kneecap confirmed their four sold-out October shows in Canada, in Vancouver and Toronto, would go ahead as planned.

The band, comprised of O hAnnaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, were formed in Belfast and released their first single in 2017.

They hit headlines in April when footage emerged that appeared to show a band member saying “Kill your local MP” at one gig and and “Up Hamas, up Hezbollah” at another.

Kneecap have apologised to the families of murdered MPs and said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah.

They were also investigated over their set at Glastonbury Festival in June, but Avon and Somerset Police said they would be taking no further action in July.

The group are known for their provocative lyrics in both Irish and English and their best-known tracks include Get Your Brits Out, Better Way To Live, featuring Grian Chatten from Fontaines DC, and The Recap.