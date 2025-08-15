Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BA pilot suspended for allegedly leaving cockpit door open during flight

The pilot was suspended, meaning the return flight scheduled to arrive at Heathrow on August 8 was cancelled.

Neil Lancefield
Friday 15 August 2025 03:23 EDT
A British Airways pilot was suspended after allegedly leaving the cockpit door open during a transatlantic flight (Steve Parsons/PA)
A British Airways pilot was suspended after allegedly leaving the cockpit door open during a transatlantic flight (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

A British Airways pilot was suspended after allegedly leaving the cockpit door open during a transatlantic flight.

He wanted his family – who were travelling as passengers – to see him operating the controls while flying from Heathrow to New York JFK last week, according to the Sun.

The newspaper reported that his actions “alarmed” some passengers, and other crew members alerted the airline about the incident.

The pilot was suspended, meaning the return flight scheduled to arrive at Heathrow on August 8 was cancelled.

Affected passengers were offered alternative flights and the vast majority arrived within four hours of their original plan, the PA news agency understands.

The pilot has returned to flying after an investigation found there was no security threat.

A British Airways spokesperson said: “Safety and security is our top priority and allegations of this nature are always fully investigated.”

Since the September 11 terror attacks in the US in 2001, pilots have been required to keep cockpit doors closed and locked to prevent unauthorised access.

It emerged earlier this week that an easyJet captain who reportedly walked around a luxury hotel drunk and naked has been suspended.

He was scheduled to fly holidaymakers back to the UK from Cape Verde, west Africa, around 36 hours later but was grounded by the airline.

