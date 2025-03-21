Local residents heard ‘massive explosion’ before fire which shut down Heathrow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Residents have described hearing a “massive explosion” after a fire at an electrical substation in west London which caused the country’s largest airport to close.

More than 200,000 passengers have had their flights to or from Heathrow cancelled on Friday after the airport announced it would be closed until 11.59pm as a result of the disruption.

Thousands of homes were left without power and more than 100 people were evacuated after a transformer within the North Hyde electrical substation in Hayes caught fire.

Matthew Muirhead was working a night shift on Thursday when he noticed smoke rising from the electrical substation.

“We saw a bright flash of white and all the lights in town went out,” the 42-year-old told the PA news agency.

“It was 11.30pm when we saw it, we were heading to West Drayton, so we went to check it out, we heard the sirens as we were headed to Bulls Bridge roundabout.

“My wife rang me and told me our electric was out – I found out a few hours later that Heathrow was completely shut down.”

A resident living in the Hayes area who did not want to be named told the PA news agency she heard a “massive explosion” just before midnight.

“All the power went off, it just smelled like burning,” she said, adding it was difficult to work out where exactly the fire was.

Around 150 people were evacuated from the surrounding area following the blaze by the London Fire Brigade.

Scientific advisers have been brought on site to monitor air quality in the area due to the “significant smoke”, the fire service’s assistant commissioner Pat Goulbourne said.

Residents have been “strongly advised” to keep their windows and doors closed.

Some 100,000 homes were without power overnight as a result of the fire near Heathrow Airport, according to Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, adding this had now been brought down to 4,000 after the fire was brought under control.

Hillingdon Council said on Friday morning that most evacuees have dispersed and made their own arrangements.

They said the council is assisting 12 people with hotel accommodation until it is safe to return home.

One secondary school, three primary schools and two nurseries have been shut, according to Hillingdon council.

Nestles Avenue Early Years Centre, Pinkwell Children’s Centre, Pinkwell Primary School, Botwell House Catholic Primary School, Dr Triplett’s C of E Primary School, and The Global Academy are all closed.

The London Ambulance Service said there had been no casualties or anyone treated for injuries at the scene of the fire.

Hazardous area response teams and an incident response officer are currently on the scene, they said.

“We are currently supporting emergency services colleagues at the scene of a fire in Hayes,” a spokesperson said.

“Please try to avoid the area and, if you live nearby, stay indoors and keep windows closed.”