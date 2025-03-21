Heathrow airport closed – live: All flights cancelled after major power outage caused by fire in west London
Heathrow has urged passengers not to travel to the airport today 'under any circumstances'
Heathrow Airport has been closed until midnight today after experiencing a major power outage caused by a fire at a nearby electrical substation, officials said.
“Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage. To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 11.59pm on 21 March,” the airport’s official account on X said, advising passengers to not travel to the airport.
"Significant disruption is expected over the coming days," a Heathrow spokesperson said.
A statement from the airport said fire crews were responding to the accident but there was no clarity on when power may be reliably restored.
At least 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines have been deployed to Hayes in west London to tackle the fire, the London Fire Brigade said, adding that 150 people have already been evacuated.
Heathrow was the world’s second-busiest international airport in 2024, after only Dubai.
1,351 flights directly impacted by Heathrow shutdown
The flight tracking service Flightradar24 says there are 1,351 flights to or from Heathrow today that will be directly impacted by the closure.
That doesn't take into account what is likely to be a significant knock-on effect from the all-day shutdown, however.
“Today’s total closure of London-Heathrow will affect at least 1,351 flights to/from LHR. That doesn’t include any flights that might be cancelled or delayed due to aircraft being out of position,” Flightradar24 said in a post.
Heathrow Airport to be closed all day on Friday after power outage due to fire
Heathrow airport has been shut until at least midnight on Friday after a fire at a nearby electrical substation caused a significant power outage, leading to chaos at one of the world’s busiest airports.
The airport is experiencing a "significant power outage" because of a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, a statement from Heathrow said on Friday and advised passengers to not travel to the airport for the day.
"To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23:59 on 21 March," it added.
Heathrow Airport to be closed all day on Friday after power outage due to fire
Heathrow closure 'to disrupt airlines' operations around the world'
Experts are warning that the Friday shutdown of Heathrow airport will impact flight operations around the world.
"Heathrow is one of the major hubs of the world," said Ian Petchenik, FlightRadar24 spokesperson said.
"This is going to disrupt airlines' operations around the world.”
Heathrow is one of the busiest two-runway airports in the world with about 1,300 combined take-offs and landings a day, according to its website.
British Airways still selling tickets for flights to Heathrow today
Travel correspondent Simon Calder writes:
The worst affected airline by far is British Airways, which has more than half the flights at London Heathrow.
British Airways had been expecting to fly around 100,000 passengers to, from or through Heathrow on Friday – the busiest day of the week for the airport and airline.
None of those flights will operate, yet British Airways is still selling tickets for Friday to London Heathrow.
At 4am, I was able to book a one-way flight from Glasgow to Heathrow – which will not be taking off. I have asked BA to stop selling such flights.
Heathrow Airport closed: What are your rights if your flight is cancelled?
Under UK law, a passenger is covered if they are departing from an airport in the UK on any airline, arriving at an airport in the UK on an EU or UK airline, or arriving at an airport in the EU on a UK airline.
If a flight is cancelled, the airline must provide a passenger with care and assistance, meaning they must supply them with food and drink (often provided in the form of vouchers), means to communicate (often by refunding call costs), accommodation if the passenger is given a new flight the following day, and transport to and from the accommodation or their home.
The airline must provide a passenger with these items until it is able to fly them to their destination, no matter how long the delay lasts or what has caused it, the Civil Aviation Authority says.
Heathrow Airport closed: What are your rights if your flight is cancelled?
London's Heathrow Airport goes dark amid complete power outage
People are taking to social media to share photos and videos of the blackout situation at Heathrow Airport, caused by a fire in Hayes, west London.
A video showed power outages at terminals inside the airport, waiting areas inside Heathrow and book shops near exit points.
At least 120 Heathrow-bound flights to be diverted - FlightRadar24
At least 120 flights are in the air and headed for Heathrow airport that will have to be diverted, flight tracking website FlightRadar24 said.
“There are currently 120 aircraft in the air that will be diverting to alternate airports or returning to their origins,” it said on X.
London Fire Brigade asks people to shut windows and doors amid fire in Hayes
The London Fire Brigade has asked people in Hayes to keep their windows and doors closed as the fire at the substation feeding Heathrow is producing large volumes of smoke.
“The fire at an electrical substation in #Hayes is producing a significant amount of smoke. Please keep your windows and doors closed and avoid the area where possible,” it said on X, sharing a video of massive fire engulfing the power station.
“This will be a prolonged incident, with crews remaining on scene throughout the night,” the fire brigade said.
Dozens of diversions hit Heathrow after closure
Dozens of flights diversions from Heathrow Airport have already been recorded as flights scatter to other airports, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.
The diversions include Qantas Airways sending its flight from Perth to Paris and a United Airlines New York flight heading to Shannon, Ireland.
A United Airlines flight from San Francisco was due to land in Washington, DC rather than London.
Some flights from the US were seen turning around mid-air and going back to their point of departure.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments