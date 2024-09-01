Royal family news: Harry and William attend uncle’s memorial – but sit apart and ‘don’t speak to each other’
The brothers last saw each other in public at their father King Charles’s coronation last May
Louise Thomas
Editor
Princes Harry and William have both attended their uncle’s funeral – but sat apart and did not speak to each other, according to reports.
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex both attended the memorialit has been reported.
The Duke of Sussex flew from the US to join the Prince of Wales at the service for their mother’s brother-in-law, Lord Robert Fellowes, at St Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, on Thursday, The Sun reported.
The brothers made a discreet appearance and sat apart at the back of the church, a local resident told the newspaper, keeping their distance and not speaking to each other.
Lord Fellowes, 82, passed away on 29 July. He was married to Princess Diana’s older sister and served as Queen Elizabeth II’s private secretary for several years.
It is believed to be the first time that the two brothers have seen each other in public since King Charles’s coronation last May.
Their encounter comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales’s end-of-summer plans were revealed ahead of William’s return to duty on 5 September.
The couple took to social media to share that they are “looking forward to” watching the Paralympic Games.
King hosts Prime Minister and his wife at Balmoral for the weekend
The King is hosting Sir Keir Starmer at Balmoral for his first official weekend at the royal retreat as Prime Minister.
Sir Keir and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer are following convention and spending a few days at the Scottish home of Charles and Camilla.
Last summer, former prime minister Rishi Sunak and his wife spent the weekend at the monarch’s Aberdeenshire home and went to church with the royal couple.
Prime ministers are traditionally invited to stay with the head of state at Balmoral during the summer, and in the past decades Harold Wilson, who is said to have “got on like a house on fire” with Queen Elizabeth II, would join members of the royal family for riverside picnics on the Balmoral estate.
But things were very different with Margaret Thatcher, who reportedly found the traditional September weekend at Balmoral painful.
One observer wrote: “A weekend in the country with aristocrats who enjoy riding, shooting, sports and games is Thatcher’s idea of torture.”
Mrs Thatcher could not abide the charades that she was expected to play after dinner at Balmoral.
During a gathering of six of her premiers, the late Queen once joked about “the party games which some of you have so nobly endured at Balmoral”.
When Parliament is sitting, the King and Prime Minister meet for a weekly audience and the two men sat down for a meeting at Balmoral.
The discussions are likely to have taken place in the castle’s library, which was once Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s breakfast and lunch room and today is used by the King as his working study where he welcomes dignitaries.
RECAP: Kate doesn’t want royal family drama after cancer treatment, claims author of new royal book
The Princess of Wales does not want any drama within the royal family following her cancer treatment, a royal author has claimed.
Robert Jobson - author of the new biography Catherine, the Princess of Wales - explained how the princess is keen to leave any drama in the past.
“She is someone who solves problems and rises above the drama,” Jobson said in an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday (31 July).
Jobson explained how Kate had sorted previous “moments of friction” between King Charles and Prince William.
The royal author added: “After going through treatment like this you don’t want to do drama anymore and I think that is something she has experienced.”
Kate doesn’t want family drama after cancer treatment, says author of new royal book
The Princess of Wales does not want any drama within the royal family following her cancer treatment, a royal author has claimed. Robert Jobson - author of the new biography Catherine, the Princess of Wales - explained how the princess is keen to leave any drama in the past. “She is someone who solves problems and rises above the drama,” Jobson said in an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday (31 July). Jobson explained how Kate had sorted previous “moments of friction” between King Charles and Prince William. The royal author added: “After going through treatment like this you don’t want to do drama anymore and I think that is something she has experienced.”
RECAP: New documentary shows Royal family's interest in the world beyond earth
Recap: Cate Blanchett recalls being asked by Prince Philip for help fixing DVD player
Cate Blanchett has opened up about her experience of having lunch with the late Queen Elizabeth II, and one unexpected request she received from Prince Philip.
On Wednesday August 7 the Lord of the Rings star appeared onWatch Watch Happens Live with Andy Cohen when she explained what happened when eating at Buckingham Palace. After being asked why she was invited, the actress and producer admitted she had no idea.
“I do not know. The head of the fire brigade was there and Helen Fielding – not the novelist – the scientist, was there,” she told Cohen.
Brittany Miller reports:
Cate Blanchett recalls being asked by Prince Philip for help fixing DVD player
‘I did not help him, I’m not technical,’ the actress said
RECAP: Meghan Markle Shares The Moment From Royal Life That ‘Changed Everything’
Recap: Meghan praises ‘inspirational’ women in her life
The Duchess of Sussex gave an update on her toddler, Lilibet, after speaking in Spanish to a crowd in Colombia.
Prince Harry and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland watched on from the audience.
After introducing herself in Spanish, a language she says she learned 20 years ago while in Argentina, Meghan provided an update on her vocal three-year-old daughter.
Meghan gives Lilibet update after speaking Spanish to Colombia crowd
The Duchess of Sussex gave an update on her toddler, Lilibet, after speaking in Spanish to a crowd in Colombia. Meghan appeared as a panelist at the "Afro Women and Power" event in Cali on Sunday, 18 August. Prince Harry and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland watched on from the audience. After introducing herself in Spanish, a language she says she learned 20 years ago while in Argentina, Meghan provided an update on her vocal three-year-old daughter. "She has found her voice and we are so proud of that," Meghan said.
