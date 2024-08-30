✕ Close Meghan and Harry visit music school in Columbia

Prince Harry’s next high-profile trip will be to New York – and Meghan Markle will not be joining him, his representatives have confirmed.

Harry, who turns 40 on 15 September, will travel to the Big Apple for the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week.

The events are taking place after the Duke of Sussex’s milestone birthday, with Climate Week beginning on 22 September and High-Level Week kicking off the day after.

“Advancing a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives,” a spokesperson for the duke said he will “participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.”

He will also “be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organisation he co-founded with his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.”

This comes amid the revelation that Meghan Markle is struggling to find a CEO for her new luxury lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard ahead of its launch.

A source told Closer magazine: “The brutal reality is Harry and Meghan are the toughest of taskmasters, they are very demanding and difficult to work for, and that puts a lot of people’s backs up.”