Royal family – news: Prince Harry responds to UK return rumours as Kate and William prepare for key milestone
The Duke of Sussex has an ‘amazing’ set of new friends in America and several exciting projects on the horizon, say reports
Prince Harry reportedly has no plans to return to the UK and insists that he has “no interest” in leaving his new life in America.
The Duke of Sussex, who turns 40 this month, moved to California with his family after stepping down as a working royal in 2020.
While it has been widely rumoured that he misses his old life, it has now been claimed that Harry has an “amazing” set of new friends in the US and several exciting projects on the horizon, sources told The Telegraph.
It comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales prepare their children to return to school after enjoying their summer break at Balmoral.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all pupils at Lambrook School in Bracknell and will return for the Michaelmas term on Wednesday (4 September).
As George, 11, approaches the end of his time at prep school, it is understood that he may follow in his father’s footsteps and attend Eton College when he turns 13, as opposed to his mother’s preferred choice of Marlborough College, an insider claimed to the MailOnline.
Princess of Wales has ‘conflicting emotions’ ahead of children’s return to school
The Princess of Wales is experiencing “conflicting emotions” ahead of her children’s return to school, it has been claimed.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine that while Kate has enjoyed spending more time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Princess Louis, their return to education will give her more time to rest as she continues to focus on her health.
All three of the Wales children attend Lambrook School in Bracknell, which returns for the Michaelmas term today (4 September).
Prince Harry ‘astounded’ guests at uncle’s funeral
The Duke of Sussex “astounded” guests with his appearance at his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’s funeral after he was expected not to attend.
Harry, 39, was said to have kept a distance from his brother Prince William, but he remained “on remarkably good form” on his unexpected visit to the UK.
An anonymous attendee told People: “Most people were astounded that Harry came.
“He was on remarkably good form – and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over.”
Lord Fellowes, who was married to Princess Diana’s sister, passed away in July at the age of 82.
Prince William ‘pretty anxious’ about Kate returning to work
Following the claim that the Princess of Wales is “excited” to return to duty, an insider has said Prince William is “pretty anxious” at the prospect.
Kate, 42, has attended just two public engagements this year after being diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.
The insider added to Life & Style: “She’s the type of person that’s happiest when she’s busy and working, so he’s being very supportive, even if it’s got him stressing over whether she’s jumping back in too quickly.”
Meghan Markle will only return to UK ‘if she can have Kate’s job’
A royal expert has claimed that the Duchess of Sussex will only return to the UK if she can “take some of the jobs that Catherine has.”
This comes almost four years after she and Prince Harry moved to California after stepping down as working royals, citing a desire for privacy and to live a more independent life.
Royal biographer Angela Levin claimed that the duchess is “jealous” of the Princess of Wales and wants a “big house and lots of money”.
She told GB News: “Meghan is not going to come, except if she could take some of the jobs that Catherine has.
“She once complained that she thought it was shocking that they weren’t paid for each thing that they did. I think it would be a disaster.”
Queen Camilla praises new cancer centre for ‘raising people’s spirits’
Queen Camilla took the opportunity to give an impromptu speech after opening a new cancer treatment centre.
The opening of the Dyson Cancer Centre at Royal United Hospitals Bath this afternoon was marked with a plaque to celebrate the occasion.
It was also an opportunity for the queen to provide an update on King Charles’s own battle against the disease and she said he is doing “very well”.
The queen said: “Can I congratulate all of you on this wonderful centre.
“I’ve had a very brief tour around but everybody I’ve met, whether its patients or families or the nursing staff and the helpers, all seem to be over the moon about it.
“It’s got a very welcoming atmosphere, and you can see that it actually raises people’s spirits in very difficult times.”
Buckingham Palace shares pictures of King Charles at Scottish flower show
Buckingham Palace has shared pictures of King Charles at a special 200th-anniversary flower show in Scotland.
The monarch took the time to attend as he enjoyed his summer break with his family at the Balmoral estate.
Alongside the photographs, the Palace wrote: “This weekend, The King visited the Royal Horticultural Society of Aberdeen’s Flower Show at Duthie Park.
“Marking the 200th anniversary of the summer flower show, The King met exhibitors and RHSA members and viewed floral displays, including vegetables entered in the National Vegetable Society Scottish Group competition.”
Steve Irwin’s son Robert becomes ambassador for Earthshot Prize
The late Steve Irwin’s son Robert has become an ambassador for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize.
William, 42, established the prize in 2021 to recognise people who are making an impact in protecting the environment and gives them £1m to help support their work.
Irwin said: “The Earthshot Prize is a beacon of hope for all of us who care about the environment and about our ability to ensure a liveable future for ourselves and future generations.
“Healthy oceans, ecosystems and species equal a healthy planet, and the Earthshot Prize recognises the importance of investing in and helping grow solutions that protect these critical resources.”
Queen Camilla gives update on King Charles’s cancer treatment
Queen Camilla has given a rare update on King Charles’s health on an engagement to a cancer treatment centre today.
When asked if the monarch’s was doing okay, the queen consort replied: “Yes, he’s doing very well.”
Charles announced that he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year after undergoing a routine procedure for an enlarged prostate.
Queen Camilla opens cancer centre
Queen Camilla was all smiles as she opened a cancer treatment centre in Bath this afternoon.
She spoke to patients at the Dyson Cancer Centre and even posed for a picture with a wellwisher on her first engagement since the royal family’s summer break at Balmoral.
As part of this afternoon’s schedule, the queen consort also visited Stonegate Farmers, a new packing facility for free-range and organic eggs in Lacock.
Princess of Wales ‘super excited’ to return to work
An insider has claimed that the Princess of Wales is “super excited” to return to work when she is well enough to do so.
Kate, 42, was forced to take a step back from her duties this year after being diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.
The insider told Life & Style: “[She] can’t wait to reconnect with the public and get back in the swing of things as far as taking on more engagements and attending meetings and helping out with royal business.
“She’s so looking forward to getting away from things revolving so much around medical procedures and doctors’ visits.”
