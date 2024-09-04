✕ Close Meghan Markle shares the moment from royal life that ‘changed everything’

Prince Harry reportedly has no plans to return to the UK and insists that he has “no interest” in leaving his new life in America.

The Duke of Sussex, who turns 40 this month, moved to California with his family after stepping down as a working royal in 2020.

While it has been widely rumoured that he misses his old life, it has now been claimed that Harry has an “amazing” set of new friends in the US and several exciting projects on the horizon, sources told The Telegraph.

It comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales prepare their children to return to school after enjoying their summer break at Balmoral.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all pupils at Lambrook School in Bracknell and will return for the Michaelmas term on Wednesday (4 September).

As George, 11, approaches the end of his time at prep school, it is understood that he may follow in his father’s footsteps and attend Eton College when he turns 13, as opposed to his mother’s preferred choice of Marlborough College, an insider claimed to the MailOnline.