Royal news live: Kate Middleton quietly shares new photo as King Charles expresses sadness after tragic death
The new image is an outtake from the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Paris Olympics video
Your support helps us to tell the story
This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.
The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.
Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.
The Princess of Wales has quietly uploaded a new photograph of herself and Prince William to Instagram – featuring the couple in an outtake from their Paris Olympics video.
Initially posted two months ago, the message expressed the royals’ enjoyment of the event and was used as an opportunity to congratulate Team GB, in particular, for their efforts.
The previously unseen image shows the couple standing in blue polo shirts and was added to the cover of their Instagram Stories highlight for August.
Meanwhile, King Charles has issued a statement expressing his “greatest sadness” after the death of inspirational Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert.
Ms Ebert won global praise for speaking out about her experience of Auschwitz, where she lost her mother, younger sister, and brother to the gas chambers.
She passed away peacefully at the age of 100 yesterday (10 October), having previously met the King in 2022 after he commissioned a portrait of her.
The monarch said: “It was with the greatest sadness that I heard this morning the news of Lily Ebert’s death.
“As a survivor of the unmentionable horrors of the Holocaust, I am so proud that she later found a home in Britain where she continued to tell the world of the horrendous atrocities she had witnessed.
“Her extraordinary resilience and courage [are] an example to us all, which will never be forgotten.”
Duchess of York ‘so moved’ by Kate’s cancer video
The Duchess of York has said that she was “so moved” by the recent video announcing that the Princess of Wales has completed her chemotherapy treatment.
Sarah, 64, who has also recently experienced cancer, told ITV’s This Morning that she loved how Kate is “showing the world what it is to really look after yourself”.
“I think that’s extraordinary, what’s she doing,” she added, describing the video, which featured Prince William and the Wales children as “just incredible”.
William and Kate mark World Mental Health Day
The Prince and Princess of Wales have revealed the organisations that have inspired them for World Mental Health Day (10 October).
Taking to Twitter/X, they wrote on the official Kensington Palace account: “A #WorldMentalHealthDay thread with people who’ve inspired us and resources that could help you or those you know who may be struggling.”
The couple then recommended organisations including YoungMindsUK to any young people who are struggling, MindCharity, as well as the Matrix Project in the West Midlands.
A #WorldMentalHealthDay thread with people who've inspired us and resources that could help you or those you know who may be struggling ⬇️— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 10, 2024
Duke of Edinburgh speaks of ‘deep and sincere’ affection for Queen Elizabeth II
The Duke of Edinburgh has opened up about the Maltese people’s “deep and sincere” affection for his late parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Edward, 60, made the revelations at the residence of the High Commissioner on a four-day trip to the country to mark the 60th anniversary of its independence.
The late Elizabeth and Philip lived in Malta between 1949 and 1951, during the early part of her marriage to Philip, who was stationed there as an officer in the Royal Navy.
Prince Edward said: “The other thing that comes across so strongly is the very deep and sincere affection that so many people on this island have for my parents and that very special time that they had here with their young family, and it was lovely to visit the villa where they stayed during that time.
“The number of people who have said, ‘Have you been to the villa and are you going to go and see it?’, it obviously means a great deal to everybody here.”
Prince William makes plea for new Jason Bourne film at Baftas
Prince William took the opportunity to personally request a new Jason Bourne film during a visit to Bafta’s offices in central London.
He jokingly made the request to director Paul Greengrass, clasping his hands together and saying “Another Bourne, another Bourne”.
The visit was made to celebrate the work of young people in the film and creative industry and the prince met with those who had received a bursary in his name as part of the visit.
Princess of Wales quietly uploads new picture of herself and Prince William
The Princess of Wales has quietly uploaded a new picture of herself and Prince William to the official Kensington Palace Instagram account - featuring an outtake from their Paris Olympics video.
It is now the cover for the account’s August Instagram Stories highlight and features the pair in blue polo shirts.
The video itself was initially uploaded two months ago and saw the couple congratulate Team GB for their efforts at the Paris Olympics and express their personal enjoyment of the event itself.
King Charles speaks of ‘greatest sadness’ after heartbreaking death
King Charles has issued a statement expressing his “greatest sadness” after the death of inspirational Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert.
Ms Ebert, who lived to be 1000, won worldwide praise after speaking out about her horrific experience at Auschwitz, where she lost her mother, younger sister, and brother to the gas chambers after arriving at the camp in 1944 when she was 20 years old.
The monarch said: “It was with the greatest sadness that I heard this morning the news of Lily Ebert’s death.
“As a survivor of the unmentionable horrors of the Holocaust, I am so proud that she later found a home in Britain where she continued to tell the world of the horrendous atrocities she had witnessed, as a permanent reminder for our generation – and, indeed, for future generations – of the depths of depravity and evil to which humankind can fall, when reason, compassion and truth are abandoned.
“Alongside other Holocaust survivors, she became an integral part of the fabric of our nation; her extraordinary resilience and courage an example to us all, which will never be forgotten.”
Ms Ebert is said to have passed away peacefully yesterday (9 October). She previously met the king in 2022.
Royal photographer Anwar Hussein dies aged 85
The longest-serving British royal photographer Anwar Hussein has passed away at the age of 85.
Responsible for iconic images like the late Princess Diana sitting in front of the Taj Mahal, his impressive portfolio of work spans over five decades of royal life.
He also photographed Diana’s infamous “revenge dress”, with the pair reported to have struck up a close friendship, that sadly ended with him photographing her funeral in 1996.
Mr Hussein is said to have died from a long illness on 23 September.
Meghan Markle’s best friend makes rare comments about ‘close’ friendship
The Duchess of Sussex’s best friend has paid tribute to her character following a surprise appearance at a hospital charity gala at the weekend.
Kelly Zajfen, who was also in attendance at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles event, paid tribute to the staff at the hospital and then the duchess.
“I was also beyond grateful to share in this beautiful evening with one of my closest friends. Meg, your commitment to supporting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and community is truly inspiring. I’m so grateful to have you by my side,” Ms Zajfen wrote.
Watch back our event: What do the royal family need to do to stay relevant?
Can the royal family and King Charles adapt to the modern age and stay relevant? Will Harry be able to rejoin The Firm? And what will the next generation of royalty be like?
These and more questions from our audience were answered in The Independent’s premium event on the future of the royal family.
Hosted by assistant editor Victoria Harper, the panel features bestselling authors Anna Pasternak and Tessa Dunlop, plus royal historian Jonathan Spangler.
Watch the full event here. If you enjoy our virtual events, please consider supporting The Independent with a donation or by subscribing to Independent Premium.
- YouTube
Enjoy the videos and music that you love, upload original content and share it all with friends, family and the world on YouTube.
Queen Elizabeth II was not ‘a regular sailor’s wife’ in Malta
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh today made a poignant visit to the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s former home in Malta.
Living there during the early days of their marriage, the couple were brought to the country by Prince Philip’s job in the Royal Navy.
However, today it was stressed that the queen was not “a regular sailor’s wife”.
Giancarlo Azzopardi, assistant curator at Heritage Malta, said this is a common “misconception”, explaining: “The princess was living here at a time when there was a question about whether or not independence was going to happen and the princess was at work putting on a public image for Britain, for post-war Britain.
“Despite the idea, the misconception, that she was here as a regular sailor’s wife, she was quite busy. Every single day she was at an event.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments