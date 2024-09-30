Royal news – live: Prince Harry upstaged at London awards ceremony as King Charles spends time in Scotland
The king has not seen his youngest son since the announcement of his cancer diagnosis in February
The Duke of Sussex shared an endearing moment with a seven-year-old boy with cerebral palsy, who threw his toys out of his pram and laughed while the grinning Prince Harry picked them up.
The duke met Noah Nicholson – who has complex medical conditions – when he returned to the UK to honour children, teenagers and their parents who have been recognised with awards from the charity WellChild.
At one point, Noah grabbed his beard and showed the prince his prized comfort toys, after winning an award for the most Inspirational Child aged four to six.
Prince Harry arrived in London this afternoon for the annual ceremony as King Charles continues to enjoy his summer break in Scotland.
This will be one of a handful of visits the duke has made to the UK this year, and it is not known if he will reunite with his father, King Charles, on this visit.
The pair last saw each other for a reported 45 minutes in February following the announcement of the king’s cancer diagnosis.
It is believed that the monarch will remain in Balmoral, Scotland, over the coming days, but The Independent has reached out to Buckingham Palace for clarification.
Prince William films video for upcoming Earthshot prize project
The Prince of Wales has shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of himself out in nature for an upcoming Earthshot prize project.
William, 42, launched the prize in 2020 to recognise and support individuals making significant contributions towards protecting the environment.
Filming for a very special @EarthshotPrize project earlier today ☔️— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 27, 2024
Watch this space 🌎 pic.twitter.com/yZyyjcPe3I
Prince Harry bursts out laughing as young boy grabs his beard at WellChild charity event
Boy, seven, grabs Prince Harry’s beard during sweet encounter at awards
As part of his role as patron of Wellchild, Prince Harry met with families and children, including Noah Noah Nicholson, who has complex medical needs.
He has cerebral palsy, chronic lung disease and other serious health issues, but his mother, Tracey Nicholson, 42, from Grimsby, said he remains happy and positive and lives life to the full.
The seven-year-old brought his prized comfort toys – George the cat and Ratty the Giraffe in the shape of a blanket – and delighted in throwing them on to the floor.
When Ms Nicholson apologised for her son’s antics, Harry, who is WellChild’s patron, replied: “Don’t apologise, I love it.”
Harry recognised Ratty the Giraffe and called the blanket comforter “lovey”, a name used in American, and said: “Every parent has about six spare.”
At one point Noah, who has brain damage and won the most Inspirational Child aged four to six, grabbed Harry’s beard and made him grin.
Harry upstaged by boisterous Noah at WellChild awards
The Duke of Sussex has been upstaged by a boisterous boy who threw his toys away during an awards night and laughed as Harry picked them up.
The duke met seven-year-old Noah Nicholson – who has complex medical conditions – when he returned to the UK to honour children, teenagers and their parents who have been recognised with awards from the charity WellChild.
Harry was asked by some of the youngsters whether he had a passport, and received gifts for his own children in the US.
He told one winner at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel: “My award is being here with you guys.”
The WellChild awards celebrate the inspiring qualities of some of the country’s seriously ill young people and the dedication of those who keep them healthy and happy, including health, social care and education professionals.
King Charles speaks of royal affection for Scotland
King Charles has spoken of his family’s love of Scotland in a speech marking the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament.
In a speech at Holyrood, the monarch said: “We are all, at the end of each day, united by our love of Scotland. Because of its natural beauty, of course, but also because of its strength of character, based as it is on the extraordinary diversity of its peoples, whose range of ideas, skills, energy, passions, and frequently deeply-held beliefs, never cease to inspire me.”
He then noted that his family’s love of the country runs so deep that the late Queen Elizabeth II chose to spend her final days in the country before passing away at their Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire.
"We are all, at the end of each day, united by our love of Scotland. Because of its natural beauty, of course, but also because of its strength of character, based as it is on the extraordinary diversity of its peoples, whose range of ideas, skills, energy, passions, and… pic.twitter.com/hLGVvEdkFf— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 28, 2024
Prince Harry arrives in London for WellChild Awards
The Duke of Sussex was all smiles as he arrived in London this afternoon for the WellChild Awards.
Harry, 40, is expected to present an award at the prestigious event and deliver a brief speech, having been a patron of the charity since 2007.
Prince Harry explained why he will not bring Meghan Markle to the UK
The Duke of Sussex explained earlier this year that he will not bring Meghan Markle to the UK because he fears “an acid or knife attack” inspired by negative tabloid stories.
Harry, 40, has been engaged in a lengthy battle to have his taxpayer-funded security reinstated after it was removed when he stepped down as a working royal.
Speaking on ITV’s Tabloids on Trial, he said: “All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read. And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is.”
“They are genuine concerns for me,” he added. “They are one of the reasons I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
Harry has returned to London today alone for the WellChild Awards.
King Charles hugged at Holyrood
King Charles received a hug from a royal well-wisher while attending an engagement marking the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament.
Yvonne Macmillan, 59, from East Renfrewshire, asked the monarch about his health and offered a hug in light of his recent struggles.
She said: “I asked him if he was feeling better and if I could give him a hug. I actually said to him: ‘Can I hug you?’
“As I hugged him I said: ‘God bless you’, so it was like God giving him a hug.”
Ms Macmillan was attending the event in her capacity as a ‘local hero’ after setting up her Good Causes charity, which helps people in need.
Prince Harry to arrive in London today
The Duke of Sussex is set to arrive in London today as he visits the city to attend the WellChild Awards.
Harry, 40, will be present in his capacity as patron for the charity, which celebrates the achievements of seriously ill children living in the UK and their caregivers.
The duke is expected to give a brief speech at the event and present an award.
Samoa’s prime minister urges King to swap suit for ‘island vibe’ during meeting
The King has been urged to swap his suit for “more of an island vibe” when he joins world leaders at a major Commonwealth summit in Samoa next month, according to reports.
Samoa’s Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa has called for those attending the meeting to dress comfortably, according to The Sunday Telegraph.
The King is head of the Commonwealth and for the first time will preside over the gathering of presidents and prime ministers as head of state, during the event hosted by Samoa which will also be attended by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
Read the full article here:
Samoa’s prime minister urges King to swap suit for ‘island vibe’ during meeting
Samoa’s PM Fiame Naomi Mata’afa has called for those attending the meeting to dress comfortably, according to The Sunday Telegraph.
