The Duke of Sussex shared an endearing moment with a seven-year-old boy with cerebral palsy, who threw his toys out of his pram and laughed while the grinning Prince Harry picked them up.

The duke met Noah Nicholson – who has complex medical conditions – when he returned to the UK to honour children, teenagers and their parents who have been recognised with awards from the charity WellChild.

At one point, Noah grabbed his beard and showed the prince his prized comfort toys, after winning an award for the most Inspirational Child aged four to six.

Prince Harry arrived in London this afternoon for the annual ceremony as King Charles continues to enjoy his summer break in Scotland.

This will be one of a handful of visits the duke has made to the UK this year, and it is not known if he will reunite with his father, King Charles, on this visit.

The pair last saw each other for a reported 45 minutes in February following the announcement of the king’s cancer diagnosis.

It is believed that the monarch will remain in Balmoral, Scotland, over the coming days, but The Independent has reached out to Buckingham Palace for clarification.