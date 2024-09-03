Royal family news: Prince Harry ‘eyes return to UK duties’ as Kate and William prepare for September milestone
Strategy to ‘rehabilitate’ Duke of Sussex could involve partial reinstatement to royal fold, sources reveal
Louise Thomas
Editor
Prince Harry has sought advice from his former British aides about plotting a return from the US that could involve a partial reinstatement to the royal fold, sources have revealed.
In what has been described as the initial stage in a strategy to “rehabilitate” him, The Mail on Sunday reported the Duke of Sussex has been seeking help from advisers he had when he was a working royal amid increasing alleged issues with American-based PR firms.
A key aim of the claimed move would be for Harry to repair his relationship with his father – although the sources stressed he and his wife Meghan Markle are not looking to make a permanent return to the UK.
It comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales prepare their children to return to school after enjoying their summer break at Balmoral.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all pupils at Lambrook School in Bracknell and will return for the Michaelmas term on Wednesday (4 September).
As George, 11, approaches the end of his time at prep school, it is understood that he may follow in his father’s footsteps and attend Eton College when he turns 13, as opposed to his mother’s preferred choice of Marlborough College, an insider claimed to the MailOnline.
Royal family’s ‘right approach’ to Prince Harry’s memoir
Ahead of the release of the paperback edition of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, it has been claimed that the royal family have had the “right approach” to the bombshell memoir.
One of its most shocking claims is the allegation that Prince William physically attacked his younger brother when they got into an argument about Meghan Markle.
Former BBC royal correspondent Rebecca English said on Palace Confidential: “I mean, they pretty much have ignored the fact that Spare had been published.
“It’s like don’t listen, don’t make a fuss, don’t give into it, just let it through, it’ll blow away and harmony will restore itself.”
Harry wrote: “[William] grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me.
“I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”
Meghan Markle claims wearing an earring is a ‘powerful’ thing to do
The Duchess of Sussex has explained why wearing an earring is “one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do”.
In a recent interview with The New York Times, Meghan, 43, said she always tries to highlight designers who deserve more attention when the “global spotlight” is on her.
She told the news outlet: “Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting.
“That’s one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do, and that’s simply wearing, like, an earring.”
Kate and William ‘more popular' than King Charles
The Prince and Princess of Wales are more popular than King Charles, a new YouGov poll has revealed.
While the monarch has a favourability rating of 63%, almost three-quarters of the British population have a positive view of the future king and queen (74–75%).
Princess Anne, the poll showed, had a similarly high level of popularity and 71% of respondents said they had a positive view of the woman often described as the hardest-working royal.
King Charles ‘favourable’ to six in ten Britons
A new YouGov poll has shed light on King Charles’s popularity almost two years after he ascended to the throne.
According to the poll, six in 10 Britons have a positive view of the monarch (63%), with YouGov noting “[this] gives the King an overall net favourability rating of +34, something many politicians would be deeply envious of.”
King Charles was officially crowned last May.
Prince George’s time at prep school coming to an end
Prince George will return to the Bracknell prep school he attends with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for one of the last times on Wednesday (4 September).
George, 11, according to an insider, is set to attend Eton College and follow in his father Prince William’s footsteps when he turns 13, the MailOnline reports.
The insider said this will be against the preferred choice of the Princess of Wales, who wanted George to attend Marlborough College, where she was educated.
Schoolboy tries on prize-winning crown in front of King Charles
A schoolboy proudly showed off his prize-winning crown in front of King Charles as the monarch visited a flower show in Scotland.
The royal family are currently on their summer break at the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire.
Oliver, eight, from Portlethen, near Aberdeen, said: “He asked if it fits just perfectly for my size and if I would like to try it on.
“It was good. It was unusual with me wearing one and him not wearing one.”
The winning crown was made of silver cardboard, purple tissue paper and golden tinsel and displayed at the Royal Horticultural Society of Aberdeen’s 200th-anniversary show.
Prince Harry consulting former aides from ‘old life' about UK return
The Duke of Sussex is consulting aides “from his old life” as he plans a return of some sort to the royal fold, it has been claimed.
According to insiders, while Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are not planning to permanently relocate to the UK, the duke does wish to return in some capacity as he “misses” his old life.
“Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates,” a source told the MailOnline.
“He is clearly reaching out thinking, ‘I need to do something different because what I’m doing is clearly not working.’ In short, he is rethinking the way he operates.’”
The couple moved to California in 2020 after stepping down as working royals.
Prince and Princess of Wales prepare for September milestone
The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently preparing for a September milestone as they enjoy the last days of their summer break at Balmoral.
This Wednesday (4 September), Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will all return to the Lambrook School in Bracknell.
Fees at the prestigious public school vary from between £5,434 and £7,968 a term, depending on age.
Wool from King Charles’s sheep used in new fashion collection
Wool from the sheep owned by King Charles in Scotland has been used for new clothes inspired by none other than Queen Victoria’s watercolours.
The collection consists of 13 pieces created with wool from sheep who live at the King’s Foundation HQ in Dumfries, Scotland.
A portion of the sale of the clothes, designed by graduate fashion students, will be donated to the foundation’s charitable work.
Jacqueline Farrell, education director at the King’s Foundation, said: “Inspired by the natural world, this year’s artisans have worked tirelessly to develop and hand-craft a unique capsule collection that will stand the test of time.”
She added: “Everything we do here at the King’s Foundation is inspired by His Majesty King Charles III’s vision of harmony, promoting traditional skills and providing holistic, collaborative training for the fashion and textiles professionals of tomorrow.”
Prince Harry ‘feels overshadowed’ by Meghan Markle after Colombia tour
The Duke of Sussex “feels overshadowed” by Meghan Markle after the couple’s recent faux-royal tour of Colombia.
An insider has now claimed that Harry is attempting to “reconnect” with friends in the UK and longs for aspects of his old life as a working royal.
“Harry is feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home,” the source told The Sun.
“The Colombia trip also really highlighted how Meghan is comfortable stepping into the spotlight, while Harry cuts a very sulky, unhappy figure in the background.
“He wants to carve out a way back into royal life back in the UK and is seeking counsel from old friends and associates.”
