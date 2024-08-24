✕ Close Meghan and Harry visit music school in Columbia

Prince Harry overruled Meghan Markle when it came to a key decision about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s future, according to reports.

While the Duchess of Sussex wanted to bring her young children into the public eye, the duke did not think this was wise and they will not feature in their upcoming Netflix shows.

An insider told The Sun on Sunday: “Harry and Meghan have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media but, in this case, Harry has clearly won.”

Meghan’s upcoming cooking show, which is believed to be released first, will therefore be filmed in a nearby mansion and not the couple’s £11m home to protect Archie and Lilibet’s privacy.

This comes as King Charles is set to privately meet with the bereaved families and those affected by the Southport attack in London.

The monarch visited Southport to express his “sympathy and empathy” for the town, which is still in a state of shock following the 29 July stabbing that left three children dead.

He then privately met with the bereaved families in London.