Royal news - live: Prince William’s awkward interaction with homelessness campaigner in moving documentary
The first part of the Prince of Wales’ documentary about ending homelessness launched last night
Prince William faced an uncomfortable moment during the premiere of his documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, which aired its first part last night.
In the film, the Prince of Wales, 42, was confronted by Lord John Bird, founder of The Big Issue, who challenged him to address the “failed thinking” surrounding homelessness.
Lord Bird bluntly stated he wanted no “b******t” in their discussions, urging the prince to spearhead a new approach through his Homewards programme - an ambitious initiative aiming to end homelessness within five years.
He criticised the fragmented efforts of local authorities, charities, and government departments over the past three decades.
William responded with an invitation for open dialogue, adding: “I’m conscious that it’s a team environment, please do feel free to pile in when you need to.”
The Prince’s goal of ending homelessness has been inspired by his childhood experiences visiting shelters with his late mother, Princess Diana.
On the ITV series, he shared an anecdote about visiting a homeless charity with his mother, Diana, and brother, Harry. The second part of the documentary will air tonight.
Government to punish Russian agencies targeting Princess Kate
The government will sanction Russian agencies linked to a disinformation campaign that targeted Princess Kate following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
The disinformation network, known as the Doppelganger group, was formed of six Russian agencies and individuals accused of spreading false rumors about the Princess of Wales in March - shortly after she revealed her health condition.
The Foreign Office described this network as a "vast malign online presence" designed to disrupt democratic processes and create confusion through the dissemination of fake news.
Condemning the actions, foreign secretary David Lammy said: "Putin is so desperate to undermine European support for Ukraine that he is now resorting to clumsy, ineffective efforts to stoke unrest."
The Doppelganger’s operation was first detected by security experts at Cardiff University, who identified the methods used to push false narratives online about the Princess.
In response to the campaign, the Princess of Wales took a firm stance by publicly addressing her diagnosis, quelling the unfounded speculation that had spread across social media.
Princess Beatrice spotted at Saudi Investment Conference
Princess Beatrice of York, 36, was recently spotted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, attending the Future Investment Initiative conference.
The event, ending today, sees worldwide leaders and innovators discuss the future of global investment.
Beatrice is believed to have attended alongside her sister Princess Eugenie. A social media post by an Al Monitor reporter shows the princess at the event:
Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson, affectionately dubbed the ‘hot equerry’, has announced his engagement to Olivia Lewis, his girlfriend of 18 months.
The announcement, first reported in The Times, has sent ripples through royal circles, as admirers of the dashing equerry come to terms with his impending nuptials.
The engagement announcement read: “The engagement is announced between Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alan Thompson of Morpeth, Northumberland, and Olivia Rose, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Simon Lewis OBE of Primrose Hill, London.”
