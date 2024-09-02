✕ Close Meghan Markle shares the moment from royal life that ‘changed everything’

Prince Harry has sought advice from his former British aides about plotting a return from the US that could involve a partial reinstatement to the royal fold, sources have revealed.

In what has been described as the initial stage in a strategy to “rehabilitate” him, The Mail on Sunday reported the Duke of Sussex has been seeking help from advisers he had when he was a working royal amid increasing alleged issues with American-based PR firms.

A key aim of the claimed move would be for Harry to repair his relationship with his father – although the sources stressed he and his wife Meghan Markle are not looking to make a permanent return to the UK.

It comes as the King is hosting Sir Keir Starmer at Balmoral for his first official weekend at the royal retreat as prime minister.

Sir Keir and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer are following convention and spending a few days at the Scottish home of Charles and Camilla.

Meanwhile, the duke flew from the US to join the Prince of Wales at the funeral for their mother’s brother-in-law, Lord Robert Fellowes, 82, at St Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, on Thursday, The Sun reported.

However, a local resident told the newspaper the brothers sat apart at the back of the church and did not speak to each other.