Prince William stepped out in London today with David Beckham following Prince Harry’s triumphant appearance at the WellChild Awards.

Harry, 40, made headlines with his affinity for the children present and burst into laughter when a cheeky youngster grabbed his beard.

He was attending the event, a mere 15-minute walk away from Kate and William’s London home, as a patron. The WellChild Awards celebrate the achievements of seriously ill young people and their carers.

William, 42, meanwhile, met David Beckham as he viewed the new London Air Ambulance helicopters and their crew following a successful fundraising appeal.

He will also promote his Earthshot Prize today with a visit to a 2023 finalist, ENSO, which specialises in creating sustainable tyres for electric vehicles.

The award, established by the prince in 2020, recognises and supports those doing groundbreaking environmental work.

It is believed the two brothers will not see each other, despite appearing to be in the city at the same time, following a deterioration in their relationship in recent years.

They are said to have kept their distance at their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’s funeral this summer.