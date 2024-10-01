Royal news – live: William meets David Beckham as he steps out in London after Harry’s awards ceremony
Prince William was photographed with David Beckham this afternoon
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Prince William stepped out in London today with David Beckham following Prince Harry’s triumphant appearance at the WellChild Awards.
Harry, 40, made headlines with his affinity for the children present and burst into laughter when a cheeky youngster grabbed his beard.
He was attending the event, a mere 15-minute walk away from Kate and William’s London home, as a patron. The WellChild Awards celebrate the achievements of seriously ill young people and their carers.
William, 42, meanwhile, met David Beckham as he viewed the new London Air Ambulance helicopters and their crew following a successful fundraising appeal.
He will also promote his Earthshot Prize today with a visit to a 2023 finalist, ENSO, which specialises in creating sustainable tyres for electric vehicles.
The award, established by the prince in 2020, recognises and supports those doing groundbreaking environmental work.
It is believed the two brothers will not see each other, despite appearing to be in the city at the same time, following a deterioration in their relationship in recent years.
They are said to have kept their distance at their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’s funeral this summer.
Princess Beatrice pregnant with second child, Palace announces
Buckingham Palace has announced that Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child.
The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, 36, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will be welcoming their new arrival next spring.
They already share a daughter, Sienna, three, and Mr Mapelli Mozzi has a son from a previous relationship, Wolfie, eight.
Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three.
“His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”
The child will be 11th in line to the throne.
Prince Harry explains why he will not bring Meghan Markle to the UK
The Duke of Sussex explained earlier this year why he will not bring his wife Meghan Markle to the UK.
Harry, 40, attended the WellChild Awards in London yesterday, but his spouse was notably absent.
Speaking to ITV’s Tabloids on Trial, he said that he will not risk bringing her to the UK as he fears a “knife or acid attack” inspired by negative tabloid stories.
Meghan, 43, last stepped out in public in the UK for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022.
Prince William celebrates new helicopters with David Beckham
Prince William has today celebrated the unveiling of the London Air Ambulance’s new helicopters with none other than David Beckham.
A series of images of the pair posing with the vehicles and their crew was shared to the official Kensington Palace Twitter/X account.
Celebrating the launch of @LDNairamb new helicopters with David Beckham! pic.twitter.com/fxoIriWjDg— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 1, 2024
Prince William to celebrate London Air Ambulance’s new fleet
Prince William will attend an event celebrating the introduction of the London Air Ambulance’s new fleet.
The Prince of Wales, 42, is set to view the helicopters themselves and meet with their crew following a successful fundraising effort to introduce two new vehicles.
Praising the success of the Up Against Time appeal on Twitter/X, William, a former air ambulance pilot himself, wrote: “Fantastic News! This is going to have a life-saving impact.
“A huge thank you to everyone who donated W.”
Fantastic news! This is going to have a life-saving impact.— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 9, 2024
A huge thank you to everyone who donated 🚁 W https://t.co/ty5tYv0q9g
Prince Harry praises ‘little legends’ at WellChild Awards
The Duke of Sussex took the opportunity to praise the “little legends” being honoured at the 2024 WellChild Awards as he gave a brief speech at the event.
Harry, 40, has been a patron of the charity which supports and celebrates seriously ill young people and their carers since 2007.
Harry said: “Thank you for your courage, your perseverance, your kindness and of course your humour. And thank you for being you and uplifting all those around you.
“The WellChild Awards is an event that never fails to inspire me.
“The stories of young people who battle against the odds, living lives filled with medical procedures, hospital stays and endless appointments, remind us all of the strength of the human spirit.
“For many of us, it is a daily life we can hardly imagine, and yet somehow, the young people I meet are always smiling and every room they walk into seemingly lights up with warmth and positivity.”
Prince William to step out in London today
Prince William is set to step out in London today following Prince Harry’s triumphant appearance at the WellChild Awards in the city last night.
The heir to the throne, 42, will be visiting a 2023 finalist of his Earthshot Prize, ENSO, which specialises in creating sustainable tyres for electric vehicles.
This will see him meet with the company’s CEO, Gunnlaugur Erlendsson, to discuss the progress it has made over the past year.
Adorable moment youngster grabs Prince Harry’s beard
Prince Harry proved that he has a natural affinity with children at yesterday’s WellChild Awards when a young boy grabbed his beard.
In response, the duke, who recently turned 40, simply burst out laughing.
Harry was attending the event in his capacity as patron for the charity, a role he has held since 2007, and gave a brief speech as he presented an award.
The event celebrated the achievements of seriously ill children and their carers.
Prince Harry bursts out laughing as young boy grabs his beard at charity event
Prince Harry burst into laughter when a young boy grabbed his beard at the WellChild charity event. The Duke of Sussex met with children, teenagers, and their parents at the WellChild Awards at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel on Monday (30 September). In a rare royal event in the UK honouring the achievements of youngsters battling serious conditions, Harry had conversations with children and their families, joking with them and answering questions. Seven-year-old Noah Nicholson, from Grimsby, who has complex medical conditions, met with Harry and proceeded to grab his bead and cheeks in a touching moment.
‘Rather ugly’ statue of Prince Philip removed
A statue of the late Prince Philip that was described as “rather ugly” by a local councillor has been removed.
The controversial artwork, known as the Cambridge Don, was located outside an office building in Cambridge and had been moved to the spot without the correct planning permission in 2023.
“The statue was erected without planning permission and was in breach of planning control like anything erected without the correct permission,” a spokesperson for the council said.
“Given its size and location in the New Town and Glisson Road conservation area, it would have been unlikely to receive planning approval even if it had been sought because it would have contravened national and local planning policies.
“As we have said throughout this process, it’s frustrating that the council has had to spend time and money to achieve this outcome, but the inspector’s decision makes it very clear that planning policies are in place for a reason and should be respected.”
The late Duke of Edinburgh was the vice-chancellor of Cambridge University and the 3,000kg work was said to represent him in his role.
Today in Cambridge, ‘The Don’, the controversial statue of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh pic.twitter.com/iI96FwMq9F— Lyn Edmonds (@edmondslyn) April 10, 2024
King Charles sends condolences following death of Dame Maggie Smith
King Charles has issued a condolence message following the death of Dame Maggie Smith on Friday (27 September).
In a statement shared to official Buckingham Palace channels, the monarch wrote: “My wife and I were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dame Maggie Smith.
“As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances, and her warmth and wit that shone through both on and off the stage.”
A message of condolence from His Majesty The King following the passing of Dame Maggie Smith. pic.twitter.com/SiKw8EEHva— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 27, 2024
What do the royal family need to do to stay relevant?
Can the royal family and King Charles adapt to the modern age and stay relevant? Will Harry be able to rejoin The Firm? And what will the next generation of royalty be like?
These and more questions from our audience were answered in The Independent’s virtual event on the future of the royal family.
Hosted by assistant editor Victoria Harper, the panel features bestselling authors Anna Pasternak and Tessa Dunlop, plus royal historian Jonathan Spangler.
If you enjoy our virtual events, please consider supporting The Independent with a donation or by subscribing to Independent Premium.
What do the royal family need to do to stay relevant?
Can the royal family and King Charles adapt to the modern age and stay relevant? Will Harry be able to rejoin The Firm? And what will the next generation of royalty be like? These and more questions from our audience were answered in The Independent’s virtual event on the future of the royal family. Hosted by assistant editor Victoria Harper, the panel features bestselling authors Anna Pasternak and Tessa Dunlop, plus royal historian Jonathan Spangler. If you enjoy our virtual events, please consider supporting The Independent with a donation or by subscribing to Independent Premium.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments