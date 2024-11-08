Royal news - live: William laments ‘brutal’ 2024 calling it hardest year of his life after King and Kate’s cancer battles
The King and Prince William’s future deaths given new codenames
Prince William has spoken candidly about the most difficult year of his life after his father and wife both went through their battles with cancer.
Asked by reporters how his year has been ahead of the Earthshot prize in Cape Town, the Prince of Wales replied: “Honestly?
“It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life.”
William who took time off Royal duties as his wife went through preventative chemotherapy, added: “So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.
“But I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”
According to the royal commentator Robert Hardman the King’s valedictory arrangements have been upgraded to Operation London Bridge, similar to those of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The Prince of Wales’s funeral plans, previously called ‘Operation Clare Bridge’, have also been granted a new codename: ‘Operation Menai Bridge’, a reference to a structure linking Anglesey to North Wales.
Prince William hires Beckhams’ head of PR
The Prince of Wales has hired David Beckham’s former public relations chief to work for his Homewards charity.
Victoria Shires, who worked for the football star’s DB Ventures for three years, is now the new head of communications of his documentary.
She told the Daily Mail: “It’s been a great first few weeks at the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.”
Ms Shires previously worked with ITV for three years, where William’s two-part documentary called ‘Prince William: We Can End Homelessness” was broadcast.
The PR boss added: “It’s been lovely to have launching that as my first project here.”
Brooklyn Beckham praises Prince William, calling him ‘sweetest guy’
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has shared details about his famous family’s relationship with the British royal family.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday (November 4), one fan asked Brooklyn how much time he spent with the royals as a child.
The fan also pointed out that his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, have had a friendship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the past.
Brooklyn Beckham praises Prince William – after ignoring Harry and Meghan mention
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham described the Prince of Wales as ‘the sweetest guy ever’
Watch: Prince William confronted by founder of The Big Issue in awkward interaction
COMMENT | I was there for Diana & Dodi’s love story – it wasn’t like The Crown
As Mohamed Al-Fayed’s biographer, Mark Hollingsworth witnessed Dodi and Diana’s romance first-hand – and the inside story he tells here is more gripping and surprising than anything portrayed in the hit Netflix show...
What Donald Trump’s presidency could mean for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid US visa row
As Donald Trump secures his second term as US president, Prince Harryand Meghan Markle may have cause for concern about their new life in Montecito.
Trump took to the stage in Florida in the early hours of this morning to address the nation, celebrating his “unprecedented and powerful mandate” after being widely projected to sweep through key swing states, including North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.
His victory coincides with a precarious visa battle for the Sussexes, which may be complicated by their strained relationship with the president.
What Trump’s presidency could mean for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid visa row
Trump has personally commented on Prince Harry’s US visa application
Kate ‘back training at the gym’ and set to resume royal duties
The Princess of Wales is reportedly preparing to return to royal duties and has been “back at the gym” following her cancer diagnosis.
Robert Jobson, author of Catherine: The Princess of Wales, claimedKate could return to the public life.
He told Hello: “From what I understand, Catherine is doing very well. She is back training at the gym and doing all the things she wanted to do.
“I do think that we will start to see a lot more of her, and that she will carry out engagements as well as continuing to work behind the scenes.”
Prince William heckled by anti-monarchy protesters in South Africa
A group of anti-monarchy protesters heckled Prince William during his last day in Cape Town, South Africa on Thursday.
The future King was visiting Kalk Bay Harbour this morning when a group of people shouted “go home now” at him while holding placards that read “William, you have no sovereignty in our country”.
King Charles ‘in good spirits’ despite cancer diagnosis
King Charles has been “in good spirits” after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
In his biography book ‘New King, New Court, Charles III, The Inside Story’ royal expert Rupert Bell said that the 75-year-old monarch, who recently embarked on a six-day visit to Australia, remained positive despite his ongoing treatment.
He said: “Those who feared that the King’s cancer might presage a return to what some once called the ‘Eeyorish’ moods of his middle years were happy to be proved wrong.
“‘There has been nothing Eeyorish since his diagnosis,’ says a close friend.
“‘Being King is a suit that fits him well. There is a sense of fragility now, of course, which is sensible, but he is in good spirits.’”
