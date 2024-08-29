✕ Close Meghan and Harry visit music school in Columbia

Prince Harry next high-profile trip will be to New York – and Meghan Markle will not be joining him, his representatives have confirmed.

Harry, who turns 40 on 15 September, will travel to the Big Apple for the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week.

The events are taking place after the Duke of Sussex’s milestone birthday, with Climate Week beginning on 22 September and High-Level Week kicking off the day after.

“Advancing a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives,” a spokesperson for the duke said he will “participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.”

He will also “be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organisation he co-founded with his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.”

Harry’s visit notably takes place at the same time as Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on 24 September.

It is not known if the heir to the throne will travel to New York for the event, but he was in attendance last year.