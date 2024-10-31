✕ Close King Charles heckled by Australian senator: ‘Give us our land back’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

An unseen photograph of Meghan Markle has been shared by former Suits co-star Patrick J Adams, triggering a debate on social media on whether she’ll join a mini reunion of the show’s actors.

Adams and Markle played an on-screen couple Mike Ross and Rachel Zane in the legal drama series - and had a strong friendship away from the cameras with Adams invited to the Sussexes’ royal wedding in 2018.

Now, Adams has posted 10 behind-the-scenes Suits images on Instagram, including a black and white image of Meghan.

Fans began asking Adams on social media to invite Meghan, who quit Suits ahead of marrying Prince Harry, to the reunion.

It comes as King Charles enjoyed an Indian spa break while on his way home from his tour of Australia and Samoa.

The King, who is receiving treatment in his battle with cancer, stayed at the SOUKYA resort in Bengaluru in India which describes itself as a “holistic health destination to restore your body’s natural balance of mind, body and spirit”.

Meanwhile, an ITV documentary aired on Wednesday night about a homelessness campaign led by Prince William, in which he shares an anecdote about visiting a homeless charity with his mother, Diana, and brother, Harry.