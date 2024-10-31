Royal news live: Unseen Meghan Markle picture sparks debate as King Charles enjoys ‘holistic’ Indian spa break
Meghan Markle’s co-star on Suits, Patrick J Adams, has shared an unseen image of the Duchess of Sussex while promoting a podcast with another star of the legal drama
An unseen photograph of Meghan Markle has been shared by former Suits co-star Patrick J Adams, triggering a debate on social media on whether she’ll join a mini reunion of the show’s actors.
Adams and Markle played an on-screen couple Mike Ross and Rachel Zane in the legal drama series - and had a strong friendship away from the cameras with Adams invited to the Sussexes’ royal wedding in 2018.
Now, Adams has posted 10 behind-the-scenes Suits images on Instagram, including a black and white image of Meghan.
Fans began asking Adams on social media to invite Meghan, who quit Suits ahead of marrying Prince Harry, to the reunion.
It comes as King Charles enjoyed an Indian spa break while on his way home from his tour of Australia and Samoa.
The King, who is receiving treatment in his battle with cancer, stayed at the SOUKYA resort in Bengaluru in India which describes itself as a “holistic health destination to restore your body’s natural balance of mind, body and spirit”.
Meanwhile, an ITV documentary aired on Wednesday night about a homelessness campaign led by Prince William, in which he shares an anecdote about visiting a homeless charity with his mother, Diana, and brother, Harry.
King’s ‘hot equerry’ Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson is engaged
Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson, affectionately dubbed the ‘hot equerry’, has announced his engagement to Olivia Lewis, his girlfriend of 18 months.
The announcement, first reported in The Times, has sent ripples through royal circles, as admirers of the dashing equerry come to terms with his impending nuptials.
The engagement announcement read: “The engagement is announced between Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alan Thompson of Morpeth, Northumberland, and Olivia Rose, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Simon Lewis OBE of Primrose Hill, London.”
Meghan Markle could release ‘new memoir’ in next career move
Speculation is swirling around Meghan Markle’s potential next career move, with some royal experts suggesting she may release her own memoir.
Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said she could make new revelations about her time in the Palace to “monetise her truth”.
He told Talk TV: “A part of me wonders if, similar to Jada Pinkett Smith, Meghan’s going to wait to reveal her truth until she finds a way to monetise it.
“Jada did that with her book, and Meghan has technically already done that with the Netflix series.”
Government to punish Russian agencies targeting Princess Kate
The government will sanction Russian agencies linked to a disinformation campaign that targeted Princess Kate following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
The disinformation network, known as the Doppelganger group, was formed of six Russian agencies and individuals accused of spreading false rumors about the Princess of Wales in March - shortly after she revealed her health condition.
The Foreign Office described this network as a “vast malign online presence” designed to disrupt democratic processes and create confusion through the dissemination of fake news.
Condemning the actions, foreign secretary David Lammy said: “Putin is so desperate to undermine European support for Ukraine that he is now resorting to clumsy, ineffective efforts to stoke unrest.”
The Doppelganger’s operation was first detected by security experts at Cardiff University, who identified the methods used to push false narratives online about the Princess.
In response to the campaign, the Princess of Wales took a firm stance by publicly addressing her diagnosis, quelling the unfounded speculation that had spread across social media.
Were Wallis Simpson rumours orchestrated by the British establishment?
Were the scandalous stories surrounding Wallis Simpson’s time in China were the product of society gossip - or an orchestrated effort by the British establishment to sabotage her relationship with the future Edward VIII?
This is the question discussed by author Paul French in his new book Her Lotus Year.
Dubbed the “China Dossier”, the collection of rumours accused Simpson of affairs, connections to gangsters, and risque behaviours, but French argues that none of these claims had any factual basis with Simpson.
Instead, they appear to have been drawn from unrelated incidents in 1920s China, and possibly amplified by figures in British intelligence.
French’s research suggests that the tales were carefully constructed to tarnish Simpson’s reputation, showing the lengths to which the establishment may have gone to block a royal union with a controversial American divorcee.
“They just wanted to scupper this relationship somehow,” French said.
Inside the no-frills health retreat Charles and Camilla can’t keep away from
It is a place where the Queen has brought a number of friends and relatives – returning a total of seven times.
Eschewing her hectic day-to-day schedule, it is at the Soukya health retreat in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru that Camilla is said to be a devotee of yoga, embracing the ritual and championing the food.
Arpan Rai reports from the Soukya retreat where the King and Queen have found a home away from home in Bengaluru, India.
Queen Camilla’s barefoot stroll in Australia is a royal tradition
Queen Camilla made a keynote appearance earlier this week as she and King Charles toured the streets of Sydney, opting to remove her heels for a relaxed walk back to Admiralty House.
The 77-year-old monarch, fresh from a six-day visit to Samoa, embraced a more casual look, shedding her shoes and enjoying the warm pavement.
While this move may have surprised some, it aligns with a trend among high-profile royals.
Notably, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has also gone barefoot on several occasions, first making headlines when she did so in 2012.
Unseen pictures from William, Harry and Princess Diana’s trip to homeless shelter
The Prince of Wales has hit back at critics over his homelessness project.
William responded to those questioning whether he is the right person to tackle the issue, given his privileged upbringing, in the first part of his new ITV documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.
William said: “I think everyone having a right to a safe home benefits us all.
“I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need and I see that as part of my role, why else would I be here if I am not using this role properly to influence and help people while I can.”
Inside the King’s ‘holistic’ approach to his cancer diagnosis
Details of the King’s “holistic” approach to his cancer diagnosis have been revealed by the palace.
The King has been receiving treatment as an out-patient for an undisclosed form of cancer since early February, and initially postponed all public-facing duties, continuing to work behind the scenes, and returned to events with the public in late April.
Maintaining a work schedule after his diagnosis has been an important part of Charles’s holistic approach to his cancer, and during the recent trip with his wife he maintained a busy schedule for the benefit of “mind and soul” while the doctor on the trip looked after the body.
A palace official said about the large number of events the King attended during the recent tour: “It is also a great measure of the way that the King is dealing with the diagnosis.
“And he’s a great believer in mind, body and soul, and this combination works very well on a visit like this, because he feels that sense of duty so strongly that to keep his mind and his soul engaged and then the doctor is here to make sure that his body is properly looked after, you’ve got what makes for very successful visit in in these circumstances.”
‘It’s important to change the narrative around homelessness’, says William
In the ITV documentary We Can End Homelessness, Prince William said it is vital to change attitudes towards homelessness.
“I think it’s really important that we can try and change and tackle the narrative around homelessness,” he said. “People live with it, we see it every day in our lives, that’s something I want to challenge.”
The prince is then seen looking through photos of a visit to a homeless charity when he was a child, with his mother, Princess Diana.
“That’s when it dawned on me that there are other people out there who don’t have the same life as you do. When you’re quite small, you just think life is what you see in front of you, and you don’t really have the concept to look elsewhere,” he said.
“It’s when you meet people, like I did then, who put a different perspective in your head and say like, ‘well, I was on the street last night’, and you’re like, ‘whoa’,” he added.
