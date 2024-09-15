✕ Close The Princess of Wales has been largely absent from public life this year

The Princess of Wales has wished the Duke of Sussex a surprise happy 40th birthday in a message on social media days after her emotional cancer comeback video.

William and Kate shared an earlier post from the royal family on X, formerly Twitter, and added their own message, which read: “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!”

Some will see the post as a surprise move given the unresolved tensions between the brothers.

Their estrangement has shown no sign of abating, with the duke also having a strained relationship with his father, the King.

A post from the royal family account earlier on Sunday marked the first public birthday message for Harry since 2021.

Harry, who lives in California, is spending his birthday on Sunday with the Duchess of Sussex and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

He is then said to be heading away for a gathering with close friends.