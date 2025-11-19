Harry Dunn’s mother says he would be ‘super proud’ as she is made MBE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mother of a teenage motorcyclist, killed by a US citizen who was able to leave the UK under diplomatic immunity laws, said her son would be “super proud”, after she was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Charlotte Charles, the mother of 19-year-old Harry Dunn, said her son would be “proud” as she was honoured by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The campaigner, 50, has received the accolade for her work campaigning for road safety following her son’s death in 2019.

When asked about receiving the award, she told the PA news agency: “It feels surreal.

“I feel honoured and humbled to receive an MBE in Harry’s name”.

Speaking about how her son may have reacted, she said: “I think Harry would probably be giggling, to be honest.

“But he would be super proud.”

Mrs Charles added that William said “some very kind words” to her: “He acknowledged it’s been a long road, and that I have had a lot of hurdles put in my way that I have managed to jump over.

“Incredible. I’ll treasure it forever.”

Six years ago, Harry was killed when a Volvo driven by then-US state department employee Anne Sacoolas hit him while on the wrong side of the road outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf following the crash and she was able to leave the country 19 days later.

The death of the teenage motorcyclist led to a Transatlantic diplomatic row and Mrs Charles, alongside Harry’s father Tim Dunn, campaigned for justice for years.

Speaking about her activism, Mrs Charles said: “The campaign gave me an avenue for my anger, my grief and my frustrations.

“You don’t even stop to think about where your life is going to end up,” she added, referring to her MBE.

Mrs Charles said: “I will continue to work really hard and support any other family that continues to reach out for support and direction, and I will do everything I can to carry on Harry’s legacy.”

She was named in the King’s Birthday Honours list earlier this year.

Campaigning from Mrs Charles and her family prompted road safety improvements around US Air Force bases, and led the UK and the US to amend the “anomaly” that allowed Sacoolas to leave the country.

Renewable energy pioneer Peter Musgrove was also honoured by the Prince of Wales on Wednesday, after being made a CBE in the King’s Birthday Honours.

The engineer and co-founder of RenewableUK said he was “delighted” to have received the honour at Wednesday’s ceremony.

When asked about his interaction with William, the 87-year-old said: “It went very well.”

Questioned on what his CBE means, he said: “It reinforces the message that we’ve got to take action, and there are things we can do.”

He added: “It’s very unfortunate what’s happening. Climate change is a real threat.”

He also told PA he will continue to evolve his work, and wishes to increase public interest in wind power and renewable energy: “It’s an exciting time.”

Also due to attend the investiture ceremony was Sir Matthew Vaughn, the film-maker behind Layer Cake, Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class and the Kingsman films, who was awarded a knighthood for his services to the creative industries in former prime minister Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list.

He was unable to attend Windsor Castle on Wednesday and his investiture will be rearranged for a later date.