The seven high-profile people suing the Daily Mail’s publisher as trail starts

The trial of claims brought by the Duke of Sussex and several other high-profile figures against the publisher of the Daily Mail over allegations of unlawful information gathering is due to begin at the High Court on Monday.

Harry, Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley are all taking action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

The group claims that the publisher carried out or commissioned unlawful activities such as hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, “blagging” private records and accessing private phone conversations.

ANL firmly denies the “preposterous” allegations, which are being tried over nine weeks in London.

A look at the individuals bringing the claims:

The Duke of Sussex

The Duke of Sussex, the second son of the King and the fifth in line to the throne, has been outspoken in his desire to reform the media.

Harry, 41, stepped back as a senior working royal in early 2020 and subsequently moved to North America with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex.

ANL is the third publisher to face legal action from the duke, after he previously sued News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World, and Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), which published The Mirror, over alleged unlawful information gathering.

In June 2023, Harry became the first senior royal in more than two decades to appear personally in court proceedings, as he faced nearly eight hours of questioning in his claim against MGN.

open image in gallery Harry has previously taken legal action against other publishers (Suzanne Plunkett (PA)

Mr Justice Fancourt ruled in December that year that phone hacking became “widespread and habitual” at MGN titles in the late 1990s, and that it hacked Harry’s phone “to a modest extent”.

He awarded the duke £140,600 in damages after finding 15 articles about Harry were the product of unlawful information gathering.

Then, in January last year, Harry settled his claim against NGN on what would have been the second day of the trial of the legal action, with the publisher apologising to the duke and agreeing to pay substantial damages.

In a statement following the settlement, the former Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson, who was also suing NGN, said: “I once said that the big beasts of the tabloid jungle have no predators. I was wrong, they have Prince Harry.

“His bravery and astonishing courage… have brought accountability to a part of the media that thought it was untouchable.”

The duke appeared at court for a preliminary hearing in his legal battle against ANL in March 2023, where the publisher failed in a bid to have the claims against it thrown out without a trial.

Baroness Doreen Lawrence of Clarendon is known for her campaigning following the racist attack in which her son Stephen Lawrence, 18, was murdered in 1993.

The aspiring architect was stabbed to death by a group of up to six white youths as he waited at a bus stop in Well Hall Road, Eltham, south-east London.

open image in gallery Lady Lawrence (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Daily Mail, under then-editor Paul Dacre, campaigned to bring Mr Lawrence’s killers to justice.

On the front page of the paper’s February 14 1997 edition, the paper labelled five men – Gary Dobson, Neil Acourt, Jamie Acourt, Luke Knight, and David Norris – as “murderers” and challenged them to sue the newspaper for libel.

In January 2012, Dobson and Norris were found guilty of being involved in the attack and sentenced to life imprisonment, after a forensic review of the case found significant new scientific evidence on clothing seized from their homes following the murder.

Lady Lawrence took her seat in the House of Lords in 2013.

The High Court has previously heard that the peer was “alerted” to a potential legal claim by a text from Harry.

In written submissions for a preliminary hearing in November 2024, Catrin Evans KC, for ANL, said: “Litigation appears to have been contemplated by Baroness Lawrence almost immediately after the text was received by her.”

Speaking to the BBC in September last year, Lady Lawrence said she felt “disbelief” when Harry contacted her.

She said: “It just floors you, because you don’t expect that, but not somebody like me anyway.

“You know, all I’m trying to do over the years is just to try and get justice for my son.”

Elton Hercules John was born on March 25 1947 as Reginald Kenneth Dwight, a name he changed to his professional name. He was educated at Pinner County Grammar School and the Royal Academy of Music.

Sir Elton was knighted for services to music and charity in 1998 and was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to music and charity in November 2021.

open image in gallery David Furnish (Ian West/PA)

During his career spanning more than six decades, he has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages, has sold more than 300 million records worldwide and won many accolades, including two Oscars for best original score.

The performer and his long-term partner, David Furnish, entered into a civil partnership in 2005 and married nine years later, in December 2014, after same-sex marriage was legalised in the UK.

The pair have two sons named Zachary and Elijah.

Sir Simon Hughes

A former Liberal Democrat MP, Sir Simon represented Bermondsey and Old Southwark over a 32-year period until 2015.

The qualified barrister also stood as the Lib Dem candidate for Mayor of London in 2004, and was elected deputy leader of the party in 2010.

open image in gallery Sir Simon Hughes (Jeff Moore/PA)

In 2019, Sir Simon sued NGN for misuse of private information and breach of confidence.

He accepted “substantial” damages from the publisher in 2021.

NGN also paid his legal costs but made no admission of liability in relation to The Sun.

Elizabeth Hurley

Ms Hurley is no stranger to legal battles with the press, having previously complained of intrusions into her private life, including over her pregnancy and a paternity dispute.

In February 2019, the actress and model settled a phone-hacking claim against NGN just days before an expected trial in London.

In May 2017, she received damages and an apology from MGN in the settlement of a claim over the misuse of private information related to 58 articles between 1998 and 2007.

open image in gallery Liz Hurley (Yui Mok/PA)

MGN admitted that “certain articles” she complained of derived from illegal activity.

The mother-of-one, best known for starring in the Austin Powers and Bedazzled films, also had a high-profile relationship with late Australian cricketer Shane Warne and was previously married to Indian textiles heir Arun Nayar.

An actress and film producer, Ms Frost also has experience of media legal fights.

In 2015, she was awarded a record £260,250 in damages over phone hacking by MGN.

The mother-of-four complained about 31 articles, 27 of them admitted by the publisher to be the product of phone-hacking.

Her case – brought alongside former Coronation Street actress Shobna Gulati, ex-footballer Paul Gascoigne and others – was the first trial to have taken place over phone-hacking during years of litigation.

open image in gallery Sadie Frost leaving an earlier hearing in the claim in 2023 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ms Frost found fame in the 1990s as part of north London’s so-called “Primrose Hill Set” of celebrities, including supermodel friend Kate Moss.

Her former marriages to Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp and actor Jude Law drew media attention.

In her case against ANL, Ms Frost alleges she suffered invasions of her privacy through phone hacking and the tapping of Mr Law’s landline when he was discussing details of their divorce settlement.

What can we expect from the trial?

Harry and the other claimants are all expected to provide evidence, with the duke’s time in the witness box set to be on Thursday. Sir Elton and Mr Furnish are expected to give evidence remotely.

Lawyers for ANL are also expected to call a number of witnesses to give evidence, including former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre.

The trial, which is expected to last nine weeks, will start with openings from each side, and each claimant’s case will be presented with supporting witnesses, followed by ANL presenting its case.

A judgment will be given in writing at a later date.

What has the court already heard?

The claim was first filed in October 2022, and there have been several court hearings since then in preparation for the trial, some of which have indicated what we might expect from the trial.

For example, at a hearing in October last year, David Sherborne, who is representing the group, suggested that information about the Prince of Wales’s 21st birthday party could have been “blagged” by a private investigator for a story that was published in the Daily Mail.

Antony White KC, for ANL, said in written submissions that lawyers for the group had made “wholly unparticularised” allegations of unlawful information gathering (UIG) that should not proceed to the trial.

In November 2024, the court heard that Lady Lawrence was “alerted” to a potential legal claim against the Daily Mail’s publisher by a text from Harry.

There has been a lot of back and forth between the parties about what documents can and should be shared between them, and many legal arguments.

What has the judge already ruled on?

Mr Justice Nicklin has made several orders in the case already, some more significant than others.

In November 2023, he dismissed ANL’s bid to have the claims thrown out without a trial, stating in a 95-page judgment that the publisher had “not been able to deliver a ‘knockout blow’ to the claims of any of these claimants”.

In October last year, he ruled that an allegation that ANL commissioned “burglary to order” could not go to trial.

At a hearing earlier that month, Mr White made a bid to have allegations that two Mail on Sunday journalists burgled the home of Michael Ward in 1992 and stole documents thrown out ahead of the trial.

And in a judgment, Mr Justice Nicklin, who is hearing the case, agreed, saying that “even if proved true, they cannot assist in the fair resolution of the claimants’ claims”.

In November 2023, the judge said the legal challenges could not use information drawn from ledgers given by ANL to the Leveson Inquiry into press standards in 2011 and 2012, unless given permission by the government.

But in March 2024, ministers said the confidential Leveson Inquiry documents relating to Daily Mail records of payments to private investigators could be disclosed in the legal action.