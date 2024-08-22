Royal news live: Harry visa ‘drugs’ row update as ‘judge decides case’ as Charles meets Southport survivors
Prince Harry’s visa application has been reviewed following drug-taking revelations in Spare
A judge is understood to have completed their review of Prince Harry’s visa application to the US following revelations about his past drug use in his bombshell 2023 memoir Spare.
The Duke of Sussex’s visa came under scrutiny following his recollections of taking several illegal substances, including cocaine and magic mushrooms.
Judge Carl Nichols submitted his decision to a court in Washington DC in a sealed document after spending four months reviewing Harry’s visa, The Sun reports.
The judge’s decision could be made public in the coming days, and should it emerge that the duke lied, his continued residence in the US could be at risk.
The think tank group the Heritage Foundation brought about the case after suing the Department of Homeland Security for denying a Freedom of Information request to see Harry’s application.
This comes as King Charles is set to privately meet with the bereaved families from the Southport attack in London today.
The monarch yesterday visited Southport to express his “sympathy and empathy” for the town, which is still in a state of shock following the 29 July stabbing that left three children dead.
Prince Harry ‘overruled’ Meghan Markle on key decision about children’s future
Prince Harry is reported to have “overruled” Meghan Markle when it came to featuring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in her new Netflix cooking show.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, decided that it would be in his children’s best interests not to feature in the show, while the duchess wanted them to be included.
As a result of this decision, the program is being filmed at a neighbour’s mansion and not the couple’s £11m Montecito property.
“Harry has been reluctant to show his children publicly, not out of a desire to hide them but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats,” a friend told PEOPLE magazine.
“He wants them to lead as normal a life as possible without the fear of kidnapping or harm.”
Prince Andrew opts for ‘mobile security’ team
The disgraced Duke of York has opted for a “mobile security” team after King Charles stripped him of the protection he was privately funding.
A source said this will come with much lower security costs for Andrew, 64, who has made it clear that he does not want to leave the 30-room Royal Lodge he has occupied since 2003.
The “new security system will also be fitted inside the property. The costs are much lower and they will not be covered by the taxpayer,” they said, as reported by The Express.
Buckingham Palace has a ‘secret paranormal library’
A new documentary has suggested that King Charles has a growing interest in extraterrestrial life.
The King of UFOs will also touch upon the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s interest in the subject.
Ufologist and filmmaker Mark Christopher Lee told The Express: “Retired Police CID detective, and now owner of The Great British UFO Learning Centre, John Hanson had regular correspondence with Prince Phillip and The Queen and states that they had their own library of UFO and paranormal books.
“Letters between Hanson and the Queen and Prince Phillip, shown in the film, say they will ‘add the book that John sent to them to their own collection/library’.”
Harry has ‘no regrets’ about leaving royal family
There have been conflicting reports about how the Duke of Sussex feels four years on from his departure from the royal family.
A source told The Times that he has “no regrets” about his decision, even though another source told the outlet that his relationship with his family has deteriorated to the point where Prince William does not want his younger brother at his coronation when the time comes.
Harry and Meghan ‘desperate to start healing the rift'
A royal expert has claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “desperate” to heal their rift with the royal family.
The couple’s relationship with The Firm has steadily deteriorated since they stepped down as working royals in 2020 and engaged in a series of tell-all interviews.
A former employee told the Daily Mail: “It seems quite clear that they are desperate to start healing the rift.”
It has been suggested that this desperation stems from the potential re-election of Donald Trump in November.
The former president promised to treat Harry like any other citizen should it emerge that he lied about his prior drug use on his visa application.
Meghan Markle ‘could become a Democratic candidate'
Ahead of the US election, it has been suggested that the Duchess of Sussex could follow in the footsteps of other celebrities and go into politics.
Former BBC Royal Correspondent Michael Cole said that the Democratic party could “do with a talented and good-looking candidate”.
He noted: “In California, there have been people like Schwarzenegger, and not to mention Ronald Reagan – both of them actors of some skill, who went on to be governors of California.”
Harry and Meghan ‘could have left with dignity and decency'
A former friend of Prince Harry has slammed the Sussexes for their lack of “dignity” after they stepped down as working royals.
Following the 2020 decision, the couple has not shied away from telling all about their experiences in The Firm in several interviews and Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare.
The former friend told The Times: “Harry and Meghan could have left with dignity and decency and not trashed the institution. The conclusion is they’ve made money from trashing his family.”
Prince Andrew could move to Frogmore Cottage
Following the news that King Charles has stripped Prince Andrew of his privately funded security at the Royal Lodge, the disgraced Duke of York could be forced to leave.
One of the potential new homes for Andrew could be Frogmore Cottage, which is in good condition thanks to the £2.4 million renovations carried out when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were living there.
However, Andrew is reported to have already turned down the cottage, deeming it too much of a “demotion” from the 30-room mansion he has occupied since 2003.
Prince Harry ‘outrageously disloyal'
One of Prince Harry’s former friends has branded the Duke of Sussex “outrageously disloyal” for his actions after stepping down as a working royal.
Speaking to The Times ahead of Harry’s 40th birthday next month, they said: “I can’t believe he’d stoop so low. It’s outrageously disloyal. Oprah, Netflix and then the book? Three strikes and you’re out.”
King Charles thanks Southport first repsonders
King Charles met with first responders in Southport yesterday as he visited the town following last month’s devastating attack.
A video of the meeting was shared to the official royal family Twitter/X account with the following statement: “Thank you to the frontline emergency services for your selfless dedication to protect the people of Southport and nearby communities.”
Thank you to the frontline emergency services for your selfless dedication to protect the people of Southport and nearby communities.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 20, 2024
The King met community leaders and Merseyside’s Police, Fire & Rescue and Ambulance services to hear about their response to recent events. pic.twitter.com/97jdG51xiM
