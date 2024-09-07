Royal family - news: Harry ‘to receive millions’ on 40th birthday from Queen Mother as Meghan suffers setback
The Duchess of Susssex’s new lifestyle brand has had its trademark application rejected
The Duke of Sussex is set to receive millions from the late Queen Mother when he celebrates his 40th birthday next week.
Prince Harry will reportedly become eligible to receive a large sum on September 15 from a trust set up by Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother when he was ten years old.
An estimated £19 million was set aside by the dukes great-grandmother to be shared between her grandchildren, The Times reports.
Citing contemporary reports, the newspaper claimed William and Harry were set to receive £6 million between them when they turned 21 and a further £8 million when they turned 40.
News of the birthday gift comes as Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard has suffered a major setback after its trademark was rejected ahead of its official launch.
The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) rejected its trademark application as businesses cannot operate using the names of real places, The Telegraph reports.
American Riviera is often used to refer to Santa Barbara, California, where the Duchess of Sussex lives with her husband Prince Harry and their two children.
Citing contemporary reports, the newspaper claimed William and Harry were set to receive £6 million between them when they turned 21 and a further £8 million when they turned 40. It is believed Harry would receive a larger share as William would benefit from the income from the Duchy of Cornwall.
A former Palace aide told The Times: “There was a trust fund set up at the time. It was a way in which the Queen Mother could set aside money for when her great-grandchildren were older and a way of passing a slice of her estate down in a tax-efficient way. It was a way in which some of her estate could be ring-fenced for them.”
Reports name Zara and Peter Phillips, Beatrice, Eugenie, Viscount Linley and Lady Sarah Chatto as the other beneficiaries of the fund.
William’s stubble a reminder of row with brother
Prince William has sported a stubble on his first official engagement following his summer holiday.
The trimmed beard may symbolise more than just a change in his look however, as the heir to the throne is said to have previously argued with his now-estranged brother, Prince Harry, over facial hair in the past.
The Duke of Sussex has claimed his brother William was jealous of his beard and ordered him to shave it off before he married Meghan in 2018.
Harry wrote in his autobiography Spare how William became “livid” and “raised his voice” when the duke said he had already asked permission from their grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, to keep his beard for his wedding.
The duke said the argument went on for more than a week on the phone and in person, adding: “He wouldn’t let it go. At one point he actually ordered me, as the heir speaking to the spare, to shave.”
He claimed William “hated” the idea that he was allowed to keep his beard – a perk denied to William.
Late Queen’s memorial to be next to Diana’s memorial path
A new memorial for the late Queen Elizabeth II will be located just a few hundred metres from the Palace, in the area of St James’s Park adjacent to The Mall at Marlborough Gate, and on the east of the pathway which leads down to the lake near the park’s Blue Bridge.
The path also acts as a small section of the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Walk – a seven-mile route through the capital in memory of the princess.
The aftermath of Diana’s death in a car crash in 1997 proved one of the most challenging times for the modern monarchy.
The Queen was perceived as being out of step with the feelings of mourners, with the public left wondering why the monarch, who was at Balmoral with Princes William and Harry, took so long to speak publicly about the tragedy.
But on the eve of the funeral, the Queen addressed the nation, saying everyone had been trying to cope in different ways and “What I say to you now, as your Queen and as a grandmother, I say from my heart.”
Committee will consider Scottish memorial project for late Queen, says Swinney
A committee will consider a potential Scottish memorial project for the late Queen, the First Minister has said.
John Swinney welcomed the plans for a national memorial at St James’s Park in London which were announced by the Prime Minister on Saturday. Mr Swinney said the Scottish committee would discuss the potential for a project north of the border.
Commenting on the national memorial plans, Mr Swinney said: “My thoughts, and those of the Scottish people, are with the King and the royal family as they mark the second anniversary of the death of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.
“At the time of Her Majesty’s passing, many of us reflected on her long life of valued service to the nation, and the respect and admiration she had for the people of Scotland”
New memorial to be built in memory of Queen Elizabeth
Ahead of the anniversary of her death, Sir Keir Starmer has shared further details of a memorial to stand in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.
The prime minister said a new national memorial in her honour, which will stand in St James’s Park in the heart of London, will provide “everyone with a place to honour the late Queen and connect with the shared history we cherish”.
The site, approved by Charles and the Prime Minister, was chosen because of its closeness to the ceremonial route of The Mall, and Buckingham Palace, and its historical and constitutional significance, but also because of a poignant personal connection to the late Queen – the nearby statues of her beloved parents.
Architects, artists and designers will be invited to submit proposals later this year to fit the brief of providing a memorial, which will serve as a space for contemplation and community and be of appropriate scale and ambition to match the late Queen’s impact.
The memorial, depending on its form, will be located just a few hundred metres from the Palace, in the area of St James’s Park adjacent to The Mall at Marlborough Gate, and on the east of the pathway which leads down to the lake near the park’s Blue Bridge.
The Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee is the independent body tasked with considering and recommending proposals to the King and the Prime Minister.
Public funds will be used to pay for the memorial, but the UK Government will also make funding available for memorial projects in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The announcement of the final design will coincide with what would have been the Queen’s 100th birthday year in 2026.
Late Queen will ‘never be forgotten’, PM pledges ahead of anniversary of death
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to the late Queen’s “enduring legacy of service and devotion to our country” ahead of the second anniversary of her death, saying she will “never be forgotten”.
The nation’s longest-reigning monarch died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on September 8 2022 at the age of 96.
Elizabeth II, whose reign spanned 70 years, dedicated her life to her royal duty.
The anniversary of her death, and of the King’s accession to the throne, falls on Sunday.
Sir Keir said a new national memorial in her honour, which will stand in St James’s Park in the heart of London, will provide “everyone with a place to honour the late Queen and connect with the shared history we cherish”.
The unseen letter that shows Harry may find it hard to escape a lifetime of unhappiness
Does he or doesn’t he? The airwaves have been thick with conjecture over the past week that Prince Harry wants to return to Britain to tuck himself back into the royal fold. Sources claim that he has been WhatsApping old friends and advisors in the UK, seeking to “rehabilitate” his image.
A friend was said to have suggested he might even perform “very low-key royal duties” to rebuild public trust and help out with the family’s dwindling personnel problem.
However, rumours of this “Comeback Campaign” were swiftly rebutted by other sources close to the Duke of Sussex who insist he has “no interest” in returning home, nor resuming royal duties.
As rumours swirl of Prince Harry’s ‘comeback campaign’, royal history and tradition tell us that there is only one path available to him – and possibly one person who can now bridge the divide between him and his brother.
Anna Pasternak reports:
Queen Camilla reunites with ex Andrew Parker Bowles for launch son’s book
Queen Camilla and her former husband Andrew Parker Bowles were all smiles on Thursday night as they came together to celebrate the launch of their son’s royal cookbook.
The pair - who were married for 22-years prior to Camilla’s union with the King - proved to still be on the friendliest of terms as they celebrated the release of Tom Parker Bowles ninth book.
Dressed in a monochrome polka dot maxi dress, the Queen beamed as the entire family including her daughter, Laura Lopes, 46, and sister Annabel Eliot, 75, reunited at the event in London.
Queen Camilla and former husband Andrew Parker Bowles reunite at son’s book launch
Attendees at The Audley pub in Mayfair ate Scotch eggs and Coronation chicken sandwiches, and ditched pints of lager in favour of chilled negronis and glasses of crisp white wine
