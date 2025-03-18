Gwyneth Paltrow on Meghan’s lifestyle brand: Everyone deserves to try

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow has defended the Duchess of Sussex setting up a lifestyle brand, saying that “everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try”.

The actress turned wellness guru, 52, runs the lifestyle brand Goop, which has has products including egg-shaped stones and unusually-titled candle products.

Meghan has recently launched the new lifestyle brand As Ever in tandem with her show With Love, Meghan – which has been met with savage reviews from critics but proven a hit for Netflix, reaching the streaming giant’s top 10 programmes globally last week.

The former Suits actress’ first products, which are not yet on sale, are a small selection of jams, herbal tea, ready-mix baking mixes and flower sprinkles.

Paltrow, who lives in Montecito, California, near where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to after giving up their royal duties, told Vanity Fair that she does not know Meghan well, but she “seems really lovely”.

The actress, who put out the Netflix series The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow about her company, also said that she has not seen the series, but thinks when “there’s noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them”.

“I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes,” Paltrow added.

“I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try.”

She also said her mother told her that “another woman is never your competition”, and “what is right for you will find you”.

Earlier this month, Meghan revealed she is starting a new podcast called Confessions Of A Female Founder that will have “candid conversations” with “amazing women” about the success and struggles of their businesses.

Paltrow also spoke about how having an “empty nest is so demoralising”, as her children, Apple and Moses – with former husband Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, have left home.

She says that she and her husband, the TV producer and screenwriter Brad Falchuk – who she worked with on the American musical show Glee and Netflix drama The Politician, are “free birds”, adding that if “you embody that, then you have this much more energised, optimistic” feeling.

Paltrow also said that she does “feel the stares”, when she goes to her children’s colleges, and she suggested there had been bad experiences for Apple.

She added: “Look, they’re the children of two super-famous people, and so they understand what comes with that.

“They’ve grown up in it. You would be surprised at how lovely and unassuming and down-to-earth they are.”

Paltrow wed British musician Martin in 2003, and they announced in March 2014 their “conscious uncoupling”, remaining close after their divorce was finalised in 2016.

She reportedly met Falchuk on the set of Glee and they married in 2018.

Paltrow – known for the Iron Man franchise, Shallow Hall, and Sliding Doors – won an 1998 Academy Award for period drama Shakespeare In Love along with Dame Judi Dench for her supporting role.