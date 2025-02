Grenfell Tower set to be demolished

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bereaved families of the Grenfell Tower fire have reportedly been informed of the government’s decision to demolish the charred remains of the building.

Housing Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner met with families and survivors of the tragedy on Wednesday evening to communicate the news.

This development comes despite previous government assurances that no changes would be made to the site before the eighth anniversary of the disaster in June 2024, which claimed 72 lives.

A spokesperson for Grenfell Next Of Kin, a group representing some bereaved families, said Ms Rayner had “announced the decision that the tower will have to be carefully deconstructed”.

It is expected more details will be set out by Government by the end of the week.

In a previous update, the Government said structural engineering advice remained unchanged “in that the building (or that part of it that was significantly damaged) should be carefully taken down”.

The Grenfell Next Of Kin spokesperson said the decision around the tower’s future was “obviously a very sensitive and difficult” one.

They added: “For the next of kin of the deceased, that building is a shrine and the death place of their immediate families, their brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, husbands, wives and children – but they understand the hard facts around safety.”

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

What is left of the tower has stood in place since the fatal fire on June 14 2017 with a covering on the building featuring a large green heart accompanied by the words “forever in our hearts”.

Views have varied on what should happen on the site, with some bereaved and survivors feeling the tower should remain in place until there are criminal prosecutions over the failings which led to the fire.

The final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, published in September, concluded the disaster was the result of “decades of failure” by government and the construction industry to act on the dangers of flammable materials on high-rise buildings.

The west London tower block was covered in combustible products because of the “systematic dishonesty” of firms who made and sold the cladding and insulation, inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick said.

He said the “simple truth” is that all the deaths were avoidable and that those who lived in the tower were “badly failed” by authorities “in most cases through incompetence but, in some cases, through dishonesty and greed”.

open image in gallery The remains of Grenfell Tower are to be demolished, families have been told (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

Police and prosecutors said, in May last year, that investigators would need until the end of 2025 to complete their inquiry, with final decisions on potential criminal charges by the end of 2026.

The near 10-year wait for justice has been described by families as “unbearable”.

Separately, the Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission has been consulting on plans for a permanent memorial in the area of the tower.

In a 2023 report, the commission set out a series of recommendations for a “sacred space”, designed to be a “peaceful place for remembering and reflecting”.

It said the space should include a garden, a monument and a dedicated space for the private expression of grief and mourning for the families who lost loved ones.

A shortlist of five potential design teams was announced last month, and a winning design team is set to be selected this summer.

A Government spokesperson said: “The priority for the Deputy Prime Minister is to meet with and write to the bereaved, survivors and the immediate community to let them know her decision on the future of the Grenfell Tower.

“This is a deeply personal matter for all those affected, and the Deputy Prime Minister is committed to keeping their voice at the heart of this.”