Grenfell tower fire inquiry - latest: Final report to point finger over blaze as companies brace for backlash
Bereaved families of Grenfell Tower victims say they hope the report will bring widescale change after a ‘spider’s web of blame’ during the inquiry
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
The long-awaited report into the tragic blaze that engulfed Grenfell Tower, claiming the lives of 72 people, is set to be published today.
The final report on the inquiry will present findings on how the west London tower block came to be in a condition which allowed the flames to spread so quickly during the 2017 fire.
The lengthy document is expected to lay out the actions of corporate firms in the construction industry, the local authority, London Fire Brigade and government.
Families of those killed have insisted it must be a “landmark report” which prompts widescale change after what was described as a “spider’s web of blame” was spun during inquiry hearings.
The report into phase one, published in October 2019, concluded the tower’s cladding did not comply with building regulations and was the principal reason for the rapid and “profoundly shocking” spread of the blaze.
The report’s findings could ramp up pressure on police and prosecutors to make progress on getting people before the courts – something many bereaved and survivors have said must happen for justice to be served.
Report to shine light on actions of corporate firms
The long-awaited final report into the deaths of 72 people in a fire at Grenfell Tower is due to be published at 11am - more than seven years after the blaze.
The document is expected to lay out in detail its findings around the actions of corporate firms in the construction industry, the local authority, London Fire Brigade and government.
A report in 2019, from the first phase of the inquiry, concluded the tower’s cladding did not comply with building regulations and was the “principal” reason for the rapid and “profoundly shocking” spread of the blaze.
A total of 58 individuals and 19 companies and organisations are under investigation for potential criminal offences, and more than 300 hours of interviews have taken place.
Potential offences under consideration include corporate manslaughter, gross negligence manslaughter, perverting the course of justice, misconduct in public office, health and safety offences, fraud and offences under the fire safety and building regulations.
Who are the core participants in the Grenfell Inquiry?
A “spider’s web of blame” was spun as organisations sought to point to others as being at fault over the 2017 fire, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard.
Lead counsel Richard Millett KC described how a “merry−go−round of buck−passing” had prevailed throughout the hearings.
They include the manufacturing companies Kingspan, whose K15 insulation product made up 5 per cent of the insulation in the tower block, and Celotex, the manufacturer of the majority of the insulation boards used in the refurbishment.
Arconic supplied the Reynobond 55 cladding panels, which the phase one report in 2019 concluded had fuelled the blaze, while the design and build contractor Rydon had been responsible for the refurbishment.
Chairman of the Grenfell inquiry arrives ahead of statement
Sir Martin Moore-Bick, the chairman of the Grenfell inquiry, has arrived at Dorland House in Paddington, central London, ahead of the final inquiry report publication.
The former judge is due to give a statement following the release of the report at 11am, followed by statements from survivors and family members of the deceased.
Also involved in the report were the panel members Thouria Istephan, an architect and health and safety expert, and Ali Akbor, an expert in the housing sector.
Tower blocks around country still at risk of Grenfell-style tragedy, says firefighters’ union chief
Seven years after the Grenfell Tower disaster claimed the lives of 72 people, the country risks witnessing a similar tragedy, the head of the firefighters’ union has warned.
With the final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry set to be published on 4 September, Fire Brigades Union (FBU) chief Matt Wrack has expressed deep concern over the lack of progress in addressing fire safety and building regulations.
He criticised the government, claiming it has failed to address the ongoing cladding crisis and implement substantial fire safety reforms.
Read the full article here:
Tower blocks around country still at risk of Grenfell-style tragedy, says FBU chief
Matt Wrack tells The Independent he fears another disaster due to slow progress addressing cladding crisis
Survivors and families may have to wait until 2026 for any criminal charges
In May, the Metropolitan Police said their investigators need until the end of 2025 to finalise their inquiry, and prosecutors will then need a year to decide whether charges can be brought.
Bereaved and survivors have described that wait, which could stretch to a decade after the catastrophic fire, as “unbearable”.
According to the update from police and prosecutors earlier this year, the mammoth police investigation into the fire has already generated 27,000 lines of inquiry and more than 12,000 witness statements.
A total of 58 individuals and 19 companies and organisations are under investigation for potential criminal offences, and more than 300 hours of interviews have taken place.
Potential offences under consideration include corporate manslaughter, gross negligence manslaughter, perverting the course of justice, misconduct in public office, health and safety offences, fraud and offences under the fire safety and building regulations.
The moment the fire broke out
It was at 00.50am when a resident at Grenfell Tower realised that a fire had broken out in the 24-storey building.
Uber driver Behailu Kebede heard a smoke alarm going off, and discovered that the back of a large fridge-freezer in the kitchen of Flat 16 was on fire, and smoke was rising to the window.
He called 999 and said told the London Fire Brigade: “Flat 16, Grenfell Tower. In the fridge. It’s the fourth floor. Quick, quick, quick. It’s burning!”.
He then wakes his fourth floor neighbours and leaves the tower, with the first four fire engines arriving at the scene at 00.59am.
Report comes one week after non-fatal fire in Dagenham
The report comes just over a week after a major fire in east London at a block which had been undergoing work to have cladding removed as a result of what happened at Grenfell.
The non-fatal Dagenham blaze, coming so many years after the 2017 fire, prompted fierce criticism from various quarters including bereaved and survivors group Grenfell United, which said it showed the “painfully slow progress of remediation across the country, and a lack of urgency for building safety as a whole”.
Dame Judith Hackitt, who led an independent review into building regulations after the Grenfell fire, described it as “really concerning” that so many people are still living in uncertainty and fear about the safety of their homes.
Number 10 said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had, at Tuesday’s Cabinet, said the Dagenham fire was a further reminder of the importance of learning lessons from Grenfell to ensure mistakes made then never happen again.
‘Cataclysmic failings’ in Grenfell, firefighter says
A firefighter involved in tackling the Grenfell Tower blaze said there were a “cataclysmic series of failings” in the building.
Ricky Nuttall, who was forced to abandon an attempt to rescue a resident from the 15th floor, defended the “stay put” advice initially given to people in the building, saying firefighters were unaware of the state of the tower.
“The idea of a ‘stay put’ policy is, its principles are founded on a building working as it should,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today.
“At the time, as a firefighter on the ground, we had no idea that the building wasn’t built as it should be, that areas were compromised and that fire doors weren’t fitted.
“[We didn’t know] that smoke vents wouldn’t open, that the outside of the building was effectively covered in petrol, a flammable material that’s going to burn rapidly, window sills weren’t fitted correctly.
“There were a cataclysmic list of failings with the building, and none of that information was available to us at the time.”
Grenfell: What you need to know as final report is released
Grenfell: What you need to know as final report is released
The “landmark” final inquiry report will enable prosecutors to pursue justice
‘It’s not fair. I don’t want to die’, victim told mother in final moments
Victim Gloria Trevisan, who lived on the 23rd floor with her boyfriend Marco Gottardi, 27, spent her final moments on the phone to her mother.
She told her: “I had my whole life ahead of me. It’s not fair. I don’t want to die.”
The pair had moved to London from Venice around for months before the fire to look for jobs after graduating from the University of Padua.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments