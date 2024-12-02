What are the allegations Gregg Wallace is facing and how have the BBC responded?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gregg Wallace’s claim that accusations of inappropriate behaviour against him came from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age” has sparked a furious backlash and left the BBC in turmoil.

The MasterChef presenter stepped back from the cooking show on Thursday after various allegations emerged that he had made sexual comments to staff and guests.

Over the weekend, it was reported that the BBC had been made aware of complaints as far back as 2017, while it was claimed that a letter had been sent to the broadcaster in 2022 stating that women had been made to feel “uncomfortable” in the 60-year-old’s presence.

On Sunday morning, in a video posted on Instagram that has triggered an angry backlash, Wallace then responded to the accusations, which he denies.

Below, The Independent takes a look at the allegations made against Wallace and the responses.

open image in gallery Gregg Wallace has denied accusations of inappropriate behaviour ( PA Wire )

What are the allegations made against Wallace

The MasterChef presenter faces a string of allegations, including of making “inappropriate sexual jokes”, asking for the phone numbers of female members of production staff, and undressing in front of and standing “too close” to women working on his shows.

Kirstie Allsopp alleged Wallace once made a comment to her about his sex life, which left her “so embarrassed” she thought she “might cry”.

The Sunday Times reported that BBC executive Kate Phillips raised concerns that Wallace’s behaviour was “unacceptable and cannot continue” after broadcaster and former Celebrity MasterChef contestant Aasmah Mir complained about inappropriate comments during filming.

The newspaper claimed Wallace received another warning the following year after a complaint was raised about his behaviour on the quiz show Impossible Celebrities.

The Sunday Telegraph reported producer Georgia Harding, who worked on MasterChef between 2014 and 2015 and later Eat Well For Less, claimed she raised concerns about “inappropriate” behaviour from him while working on the show.

She alleged the presenter undressed in front of colleagues and “made inappropriate sexual jokes” in front of the crew and people appearing on the shows.

open image in gallery Kirstie Allsopp alleged Wallace once made a comment to her about his sex life, which left her ‘so embarrassed’ she thought she ‘might cry’ ( Getty Images )

The former greengrocer was also accused of making lewd comments and asking for the personal phone numbers of female production staff in a letter that Dawn Elrick, a producer and director, claimed to have sent to the BBC in 2022.

Elrick told the Observer, the letter had been submitted with the support of industry union Bectu, and added she also submitted the allegations to the corporation via Navex Global, an external whistleblowing service.

Allegations were also raised by staff members about Wallace’s behaviour on Channel 5’s Gregg Wallace’s Big Weekends to BBC News.

He also faces allegations of inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period, as reported by BBC News.

How is it claimed complaints have been handled?

Claiming there was “an acceptance” of Wallace’s behaviour, Ms Harding said “nothing was done” about concerns raised.

Meanwhile, Ms Elrick alleged the BBC suggested each individual would have to make their own, direct complaint to the corporation, and said she had received no further contact with regard to her report.

How has Wallace responded?

On Sunday morning, Wallace responded to the accusations in a video posted on Instagram, claiming that they had come from “middle-class women of a certain age”, and declaring: “This isn’t right.”

He said: “I’ve been doing MasterChef for 20 years, amateur, celebrity and professional MasterChef, and I think, in that time, I have worked with over 4,000 contestants of all different ages, all different backgrounds, all walks of life.

open image in gallery On Sunday morning, in a video posted on Instagram that has triggered an angry backlash, Wallace then responded to the accusations ( Gregg Wallace/Instagram )

“Apparently now, I’m reading in the paper, there’s been 13 complaints in that time.

“I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity MasterChef.

“This isn’t right.

“In 20 years, over 20 years of television, can you imagine how many women, female contestants on MasterChef, have made sexual remarks, or sexual innuendo? Can you imagine?”

In a third video, Wallace claimed “absolutely none” of the people he had worked with on his shows had made a complaint about him.

The presenter has denied all accusations of inappropriate behaviour.

His lawyers say that “it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature”.

What has the BBC said?

In response to reports in the Times and Telegraph, a BBC source said: “While we are not going to comment on individuals or any internal HR processes, particularly when there is an ongoing process in place being run by Banijay who have the direct contractual relationship with Gregg Wallace.

“It would be wrong to report the BBC has done nothing if or when matters have been raised with us – not least because it is already being widely reported there were interventions in both 2017 and 2018 where action was taken.

open image in gallery It was announced Wallace is to step away from MasterChef while historical misconduct complaints are externally reviewed by the BBC cooking show’s producer Banijay UK ( BBC )

“We continue to urge caution about pre-judging any of this, particularly the involvement of BBC staff members and any inference they have not acted appropriately.”

In response to Ms Elrick’s alleged letter, a BBC spokesperson said it had “robust processes” to deal with complaints “swiftly and appropriately” and added it “will always listen if people want to make us aware of something directly”.

BBC News said it sent a letter to the TV star’s representatives earlier this week over the allegations of inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period.

What have the producers said?

Rumpus Media, the producer of Channel 5’s Gregg Wallace’s Big Weekends, said it would be investigating allegations of “inappropriate behaviour”.

It comes after it was announced Wallace is to step away from MasterChef while historical misconduct complaints are externally reviewed by the BBC cooking show’s producer Banijay UK.

The production company confirmed it has appointed law firm Lewis Silkin to lead an investigation into Wallace’s alleged behaviour.