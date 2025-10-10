Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Thousands line streets of Manchester in tribute to Ricky Hatton

Tributes poured in across the world of sport and beyond after the boxing legend’s death in September.

Jordan Reynolds
Friday 10 October 2025 06:22 EDT
The cortege passed Hatton’s Gym in Hyde, ahead of the funeral service (John Walton/PA)
The cortege passed Hatton’s Gym in Hyde, ahead of the funeral service (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Ricky Hatton’s funeral cortege was led by the famous Reliant van from Only Fools And Horses as thousands of people lined the streets of Manchester to pay their respects to the “Hitman”.

The former boxing world champion was a big fan of the Del Boy and Rodney sitcom and once bought one of the original three-wheelers for £4,000, which he used drive round his home city.

Tributes poured in across the world of sport and beyond after the boxing legend’s death aged 46 at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, on September 14.

The cortege arrived at the Cheshire Cheese pub – Hatton’s local – on Stockport Road in Hyde and was met with applause from mourners before it departed at 9.45am.

The procession travelled to the Harehill Tavern before doves were released in Hatton’s honour at The New Inn.

There was a further pause at Hatton’s Gym, where emotional fans sang “there’s only one Ricky Hatton” and took pictures.

The hearse will continue on to Manchester Cathedral via Hyde Town Hall, Betta Bodies gym in Denton and the AO Arena.

Following a private memorial service, starting at midday, the procession will make its way from the cathedral to the Etihad Stadium, home of Hatton’s beloved Manchester City.

Famous faces seen arriving at the cathedral included boxer Tyson Fury and reality TV personality Calum Best.

Tributes including flowers and scarves could be seen outside Hatton’s Gym on Friday morning.

Hatton won the IBF world welterweight title in his home city in June 2005 with victory over Kostya Tszyu. He went on to fight Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in the United States.

