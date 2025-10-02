Four injured after car driven at people and man stabbed outside synagogue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four people have been injured after a car was driven at members of the public and a man was stabbed outside a synagogue.

Greater Manchester Police said it was called to an incident in Middleton Road, Crumpsall, on Thursday where a man – who is believed to be the offender – was shot by firearms officers.

Police said it had “declared Plato” – the national code-word used by police and emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack”.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show members of the public shouting to firearms officers that the suspect had a bomb strapped to him.

A white lorry marked “bomb disposal” later arrived at the scene, and went behind the cordon outside the synagogue.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham told the BBC the suspect is believed to be dead.

Mr Burnham also said one of the victims appeared to be a security guard who had been attacked with a knife.

The Prime Minister is set to fly home early from a meeting of European leaders in Denmark in order to chair a Cobra meeting following the incident.

Sir Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” at the attack, adding: “The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.”

In a statement, the force said: “Police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, at 9.31am by a member of the public, stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and one man had been stabbed.”

The force said it declared a major incident at 9.37am.

The statement continued: “Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38am.

“One man has been shot, believed to be the offender.

“Paramedics arrived at the scene at 9.41am and are tending to members of the public.

“(There are) currently four members of the public with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the police continue to deal with the incident.”

Video shared on social media appeared to show police officers pointing guns at someone laying on the ground outside the front of the synagogue.

The armed officers shouted at onlookers to “get back” and “move on”.

The person on the ground is seen starting to get up before there is the sound of a gunshot and they fall to the ground.

Another person was shown lying motionless on the ground outside the synagogue gates with blood near their head.

The area around the synagogue was swamped by dozens of police vehicles, along with fire and ambulance crews, while the force helicopter hovered over-head shortly after the incident.

The surrounding streets were cordoned off with more police cars and vans, sirens blaring, racing down neighbouring roads.

Police officers dressed in black combat fatigues and carrying machine guns could also be seen inside the cordon outside the synagogue.

A Jewish man, among a group of shocked onlookers at the cordon, said his wife and daughter and other members of the congregation were still inside the synagogue.

A number of black, unmarked police 4×4 vehicles and vans carrying plain clothes officers with face coverings were seen leaving the area of the incident at speed.

A Jewish man said: “It is the holiest day of the year and we get this. There is no place for Jews in Britain anymore. It’s over.”

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said resources had been sent to the scene.

In a statement, NWAS said: “Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

The reported stabbings come as members of the Jewish community observe Yom Kippur.

Yom Kippur is considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar and is a time when synagogues are usually particularly busy.

Dave Rich, of the Community Security Trust (CST) – a charity that monitors antisemitism in the UK, said the day is similar to Christmas Day for Christians, but is a day of solemnity and fasting rather than celebration.

He said: “Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the Jewish year.

“It’s a very solemn day and synagogues across the country will be full throughout the day.

“There’s always a significant security operation in place between police and CST across the Jewish community on all major Jewish festivals.”