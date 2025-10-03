Synagogue attack victim suffered gunshot wound as police tried to shoot killer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A person who died in the Manchester synagogue terror attack suffered a gunshot wound as armed officers attempted to shoot the killer, Greater Manchester Police said.

Greater Manchester Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said the only shots fired outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall on Thursday were by armed police as terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie did not have a firearm.

Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died after Al-Shamie drove into a group of people before stabbing a man.

In a Facebook post, apparently from the family of the terrorist, relatives of Al-Shamie said they “condemn” his “heinous act”.

On Friday, Sir Stephen said another victim is in hospital after suffering a gunshot wound, but their condition is not life-threatening.

The police chief said: “The Home Office pathologist has advised that he has provisionally determined that one of the deceased victims would appear to have suffered a wound consistent with a gunshot injury.

“It is currently believed that the suspect, Jihad Al-Shamie, was not in possession of a firearm and the only shots fired were from GMP’s authorised firearms officers as they worked to prevent the offender from entering the synagogue and causing further harm to our Jewish community.

“It follows, therefore, that subject to further forensic examination, this injury may sadly have been sustained as a tragic and unforeseen consequence of the urgently required action taken by my officers to bring this vicious attack to an end.”

Sir Stephen said: “We have also been advised by medical professionals that one of the three victims currently receiving treatment in hospital has also suffered a gunshot wound, which is mercifully not life-threatening.

“It is believed that both victims were close together behind the synagogue door as worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry.”

In a post on social media, apparently from Al-Shamie’s family, relatives said they “fully distance ourselves from this attack”.

The statement, signed by Faraj Al-Shamie, on behalf of the Al-Shamie Family, read: “The news from Manchester regarding the terrorist attack targeting a Jewish synagogue has been a profound shock to us.

“The Al-Shamie family in the UK and abroad strongly condemns this heinous act, which targeted peaceful, innocent civilians.

“We fully distance ourselves from this attack and express our deep shock and sorrow over what has happened. Our hearts and thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we pray for their strength and comfort.

“We kindly request that all media outlets respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time and refrain from using this tragic event in any context that does not reflect the truth.

“May God have mercy on the innocent victims, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured.”