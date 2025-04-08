Horse that collapsed after Grand National dies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A horse which was ridden in the Grand National until it “appeared to have no more to give” has died.

Celebre D’Allen collapsed towards the end of the steeplechase at Aintree racecourse on Saturday afternoon and received treatment on the course before being taken to stables.

On Tuesday, Philip Hobbs and Johnson White Racing announced the 13-year-old horse had died.

In a statement, the trainers said: “He received the very best treatment by the veterinary teams and was improving. However, he deteriorated significantly last night and could not be saved. He was a wonderful horse and we will all miss him greatly.”

Jockey Michael Nolan was suspended after riding the horse.

A steward’s report, published by the British Horseracing Authority, said an inquiry was held to consider whether the rider “had continued in the race when the horse appeared to have no more to give and was clearly losing ground after the second-last fence”.

The report said: “The rider and the veterinary officer were interviewed, and recordings of the incident were viewed. The rider was suspended for 10 days.”

Safety changes were introduced to the world-famous race in 2024.

In 2023, the start was delayed by 15 minutes after animal rights protesters’ gained access to the Merseyside course.

Horse Hill Sixteen died after falling at the first fence, with his owner later saying the protests contributed to his fall.

A spokesman for Animal Rising, the group which carried out the 2023 demonstration, said on Tuesday: “Celebre D’Allen, like every other victim of the Grand National, deserved a long and peaceful life.

“Instead he was raced to death by an industry driven by greed and profit.

“The blame for his death lies not with any individual but with the ‘sport’ of horse racing itself.

“Again and again, we see horses pushed far beyond their limits, to the point of injury, collapse and death.

“This weekend at Aintree, the public caught a glimpse of the cruel reality of racing and the nationwide concern for Broadway Boy and Celebre D’Allen says it all.

“Animal lovers across the UK are united in calling for an end to this rotten, archaic sport.”

Almost 60,000 racegoers were at the course to watch the steeplechase this weekend, with millions more watching at home.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said Celebre D’Allen was provided with a “thorough check” by vets at the course before racing and received treatment from a team of experts after his collapse.

A spokesman said: “The BHA and Aintree racecourse will analyse the race and this incident in detail, as is the case every year and with every fatal injury in any race. This will include the horse being sent for post-mortem.

“The process of reviewing every fatality allows us to build on our existing data and help us understand how all reasonable avoidable risk can be reduced in order to keep our horses and riders as safe as possible.

“This process previously led to the changes that were made to the Grand National in 2024, including the reduction in the number of runners.

“Prior to Saturday’s race there had been no fatal injuries in the previous nine races run over the Grand National course since the 2023 National.

“The steps we have taken to improve safety over the years reflects the great respect we have for our horses, and our commitment to their safety.”

A spokesman for Aintree Racecourse said: “Celebre D’Allen was a much-loved member of Philip and Johnson’s team and all of us at Aintree are deeply saddened by today’s news.

“Those who look after British racing’s equine athletes every day have a unique bond with their horses and provide the very best care imaginable.”

Broadway Boy, which also received veterinary treatment after falling during the race, was said to be recovering on Tuesday.

Assistant trainer Willy Twiston-Davies wrote on X: “He’s obviously still sore but the vets are happy with his progress.

“He’s getting all the care and attention possible, he is looking brighter each day.”