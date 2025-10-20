Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Father Ted creator Graham Linehan has said he will face “no further action” after being arrested by the Metropolitan Police at Heathrow Airport in September on suspicion of inciting violence over social media posts about trans issues.

The 57-year-old Irish comedy writer was arrested after flying in from Arizona over three posts he had made on X.

The arrest sparked criticism, with Harry Potter author JK Rowling among those who reacted angrily.

Linehan said in a post on social media on Monday: “The police have informed my lawyers that I face no further action in respect of the arrest at Heathrow in September.

“After a successful hearing to get my bail conditions lifted (one which the police officer in charge of the case didn’t even bother to attend) the Crown Prosecution Service has dropped the case.”

He said he will be working to hold the police “accountable” over the incident, alongside the Free Speech Union, which plans to sue the Metropolitan Police for wrongful arrest.

open image in gallery ‘Father Ted’ co-creator Graham Linehan was arrested in September ( PA )

“Throughout this probe, the police have behaved like activists, not impartial upholders of the law,” said the Free Speech Union in a post on X.

“Rather than inviting Graham for an interview in September, the Met sent five armed police officers to arrest him at Heathrow airport,” they added.

“So, we’re not stopping here. Police forces cannot continue to suppress lawful free speech without facing consequences.”

Arrested ‘like a terrorist’

Linehan earlier shared further details of the arrest on his blog. He claimed to have “been flagged” and “arrested at an airport like a terrorist”.

“The moment I stepped off the plane at Heathrow, five armed police officers were waiting. Not one, not two – five,” he wrote.

“They escorted me to a private area and told me I was under arrest for three tweets.”

open image in gallery Graham Linehan outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court during a trial for allegedly harassing trans activist Sophia Brooks ( PA )

He reshared the posts, which were originally posted in April, one of which called on people to “call the cops” on trans-identifying people and “if all else fails, punch him in the balls”.

Another post showed a crowd of people at a protest, many holding transgender and LGBT+ Pride flags, which he wrote over the top: “A photo you can smell.”

The third post he claimed had led to his arrest was in response to someone who commented under this photo, where he said: “I hate them. Misogynists and homophobes. F*** em.”

He claimed his belt, bag and devices were confiscated as he was shown to a small green-tiled cell with a bunk and silver toilet, and he was questioned about his posts, which he said “was a serious point made with a joke”.

Separately, Linehan has faced court action for allegedly harassing trans activist Sophia Brooks.

He has denied harassing her on social media between 11 and 27 October 2024 and also denied a charge of criminal damage to her mobile phone, to the value of £369, on 19 October 2024.

A trial got underway in September but has been adjourned.