New tool could help catch cases of ovarian cancer sooner

A new tool could help GPs to spot which patients may be at higher risk of ovarian cancer.

Ovatools combines a blood test which measures levels of a protein known as CA125 – cancer antigen 125 – which can be elevated if a woman has ovarian cancer and combines it with her age to give a GP a risk score for ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer can be tricky to spot and last week an audit into ovarian cancer care in England and Wales revealed that four in 10 women (41%) were only diagnosed after their symptoms were so severe that they sought emergency care in hospital.

The National Ovarian Cancer Audit also highlighted how significant numbers of women with the disease are only diagnosed once their disease had spread to another part of the body – making it harder to treat.

In England, some 32% of cases were diagnosed at this stage in 2022.

In Wales, some 24% of cases were only diagnosed when the cancer was so advanced that it had spread elsewhere.

It is hoped the new tool, developed by researchers from Queen Mary University of London, will help GPs identify women with ovarian cancer at an earlier stage.

Two studies, published in the British Journal of Cancer and funded by Cancer Research UK (CRUK) and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), assessed the use of the tool and the cost effectiveness for the NHS.

The first, which drew on data from 340,000 women across England, concludes that the tool works well, especially for those over the age of 50.

The second suggests Ovatools would be cost effective for NHS use.

At present, if a GP suspects ovarian cancer then women can be offered the CA125 blood test, but they will only be referred for a scan if this protein is at a certain level.

Researchers argue that the risk of ovarian cancer varies with age as well as blood test levels.

“CA125 is already widely used by GPs as a test in women with symptoms of possible ovarian cancer, such as persistent bloating or abdominal pain,” said Dr Garth Funston, clinical senior lecturer at Queen Mary and an author of the study.

“By combining a woman’s CA125 level and the age, Ovatools gives us a better indication of a woman’s risk of having ovarian cancer.

“As a GP I think these findings could be really helpful in selecting which women need urgent investigation and referral.”

Professor Danny McAuley, scientific director for NIHR Programmes, added: “This tool brings real power into the hands of GPs, giving them the ability to detect patients who are at a higher risk of ovarian cancer, and getting them the specialist help they need sooner.

“This is an important step forward in our quest to drive better outcomes for patients.”

Dr Sarah Cook, senior strategic evidence manager at Cancer Research UK, said: “Identifying when to refer patients with possible ovarian cancer for further assessment can be challenging.

“Risk stratification tools like Ovatools offer valuable support to GPs, helping guide clinical decisions and ultimately improving patient outcomes.

“While further research is needed to understand the impact in real-world settings, the emerging evidence is compelling – and it’s crucial that the NHS is prepared to adopt and implement these kinds of innovations.”