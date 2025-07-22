Students risk falling through ‘qualifications gap’ under post-16 plans – report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tens of thousands of students could fall through a “qualifications gap” as a result of Government plans for post-16 vocational courses, a report has said.

Many young people will be left “without a suitable pathway” if funding is withdrawn for a number of applied general qualifications (AGQs), such as BTecs, and if the uptake of the Government’s technical courses (T-levels) remains low, a coalition of education and employer groups has warned.

A report by the Protect Student Choice campaign warned reducing student choice for post-16 qualifications risks “reversing” progress in widening access to higher education and it could lead to more young people not in employment.

The coalition – which includes organisations representing students and staff in colleges and schools – is calling on the curriculum and assessment review to recommend “reversing the ban on AGQ diplomas and extended diplomas in T-level areas” in its final report which is due to be published in the autumn.

AGQs are Level 3 qualifications, which include BTecs, for students who want to undertake a broad study of a specific vocational area.

In December, the Labour Government announced 157 vocational qualifications, which the previous Conservative administration had planned to remove funding from, would be retained beyond July this year until reformed qualifications become more established in the system.

Following a review of Level 3 qualifications that “overlap” with T-levels, the Government said 57 qualifications in digital, construction and health and science would be funded until July 2026.

A further 100 qualifications in engineering, agriculture, business and creative would retain their funding until July 2027.

The first T-level courses – which are considered to be broadly equivalent to three A-levels – were launched in 2020 in England and they are being rolled out gradually.

Department for Education (DfE) guidance, published in February, has outlined plans to remove funding from “large qualifications” in a number of T-level subject areas in the future.

An analysis from the Protect Student Choice campaign suggests there could be 52,000 fewer young people studying health and science courses each year if funding is removed for AGQs in this area, and it added that nearly 11,000 fewer young people could study digital courses each year.

It said more than 200,000 students are currently studying AGQs that are “either being scrapped or have an uncertain future” which makes it “difficult” for colleges and schools to plan their curriculum, recruit and train the right staff, or to provide appropriate guidance to younger pupils.

The report warned: “We are deeply concerned that the Government’s blanket ban on diplomas and extended diplomas will create a qualifications gap that tens of thousands of students will potentially fall through, leaving many young people without a suitable pathway in the future.”

Labour MP Gareth Snell, chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Sixth Form Education, said: “Sixth forms and colleges up and down the country know the vital role that AGQs play in helping students to progress to higher education or skilled employment.

“Limiting the choice of qualification in certain subjects to T-levels will leave some young people without a suitable pathway at the age of 16, and some employers without the skilled workforce they need.”

Professor Martin Green, chief executive of Care England, said: “Qualifications like the diploma and extended diploma in health and social care are highly valued by providers of adult social care in England as a source of introducing younger people to a career in social care.

“Scrapping these qualifications would close off a well-established pathway to entering the profession and exacerbate the workforce crisis in the care sector for a younger population we are keen to promote access to.”

Anne Murdoch, college leadership adviser at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “We strongly urge the Government to retain these popular and valued applied general qualifications.

“We support the introduction of T-levels, but we do not understand why this must be at the expense of other tried and trusted vocational qualifications which work well for many students.

“At a time when we are seeing rising numbers of young people who are not in education, employment or training, it is surely essential that we provide a choice of post-16 pathways rather than narrowing their options and making matters worse.”

A DfE spokeswoman said: “Through our plan for change we are building a skills system that will drive forward opportunity and deliver the growth that our economy needs.

“T-levels will be at the forefront of our technical education offer. Alongside them, newly reformed qualifications will become available for delivery at Level 3 at the start of the next academic year.

“These are high-quality, aligned to occupational standards in technical routes and offer learners clear routes to higher education or skilled employment.

“The department’s position on further plans for reform to Level 3 qualifications will be set out soon, informed by the independent curriculum and assessment review.”