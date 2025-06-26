Government rules out ban on alcohol advertising

The Government has ruled out a ban on alcohol advertising in upcoming plans to improve the health of the nation.
Officials are finalising the 10-Year Health Plan, which is expected in the coming weeks.
A draft version of the document, seen by Sky News, implied a total or partial ban on adverts for alcohol has been considered.
However, the ban has now been ruled out.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The 10-Year Health Plan will not include a ban on alcohol advertising.
“We are exploring options for partial restrictions to bring it closer in line with the advertising of unhealthy food.”