Government rules out ban on alcohol advertising

It comes ahead of the publication of the 10-Year Health Plan.

Storm Newton
Thursday 26 June 2025 11:40 EDT
A pint of beer being poured (PA)
A pint of beer being poured (PA) (PA Wire)

The Government has ruled out a ban on alcohol advertising in upcoming plans to improve the health of the nation.

Officials are finalising the 10-Year Health Plan, which is expected in the coming weeks.

A draft version of the document, seen by Sky News, implied a total or partial ban on adverts for alcohol has been considered.

However, the ban has now been ruled out.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The 10-Year Health Plan will not include a ban on alcohol advertising.

“We are exploring options for partial restrictions to bring it closer in line with the advertising of unhealthy food.”

