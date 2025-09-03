Government and political opponents to take part in televised debate on migration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Representatives from the Government, the Tories, Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats will take part in a televised debate on immigration, Sky News has announced.

The programme will see the representatives from the four political parties discuss measures to tackle migration, after a summer dominated by public debate over small boats crossings.

Zia Yusuf will be attending on behalf of Reform UK, the party said, while the Lib Dems plan to send their home affairs spokesperson Lisa Smart.

Discontent with how the Government has managed the small boats crisis and housed migrants in hotels has led to a wave of protests over the summer, and criticism from Labour’s political opponents.

Some 29,000 people have arrived in the UK by crossing the English Channel this year so far, a 36% increase on arrivals from the same time the previous year.

The Government’s latest plans to grasp migration include suspending the family reunion route for refugees, and cracking down on international students claiming asylum.

Migrants are also “expected” to be returned to France for the first time later this month, as a deal Sir Keir Starmer struck with Emmanuel Macron comes into force.

Digital ID cards to prevent illegal migrants working in the UK, and moving migrants out of hotels and into old industrial sites are also under consideration, Downing Street has said.