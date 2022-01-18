Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Government to end use of hotels for asylum seekers – Chancellor

Rachel Reeves set out how funding will be provided to cut the asylum backlog and save taxpayers billions of pounds.

Anahita Hossein-Pour
Wednesday 11 June 2025 08:05 EDT
Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers her Government’s spending review to MPs in the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers her Government’s spending review to MPs in the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA) (PA Wire)

The Government will end the use of hotels to house asylum seekers in this Parliament, the Chancellor has said.

Unveiling her spending review on Wednesday, Rachel Reeves set out how funding will be provided to cut the asylum backlog and save taxpayers billions of pounds.

She told MPs: “I can confirm today that led by the work of my right honourable friend the Home Secretary, we will be ending the costly use of hotels to house asylum seekers in this Parliament.

“Funding that I have provided today, including from the transformation fund, will cut the asylum backlog, hear more appeal cases and return people who have no right to be here, saving the taxpayer £1 billion a year.

“That is my choice, Mr Speaker, that is the Labour choice, that is the choice of the British people.”

The Chancellor also announced a further up to £280 million per year for the Border Security Command by the end of the spending review period, which leads on the UK’s strategy to crack down on people smuggling and small boat crossings.

