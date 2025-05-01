Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
National two-minute silence announced to mark VE Day anniversary

UK Government buildings and departments will remember those who fought with a silence at 12 noon on Thursday May 8 2025.

George Lithgow
Thursday 01 May 2025 09:27 EDT
VE Day commemorations will start on the May bank holiday on Monday May 5 (David Parry Media Assignments/PA)
VE Day commemorations will start on the May bank holiday on Monday May 5 (David Parry Media Assignments/PA) (PA Wire)

A national two-minute silence will be held to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, the Government has announced.

UK Government buildings and departments will remember and thank those who fought with a silence at 12 noon on Thursday May 8 2025, with other organisations invited to follow suit, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said.

VE Day commemorations will start on the May bank holiday on Monday May 5.

The Cenotaph will be dressed in Union flags and there will be a military procession from Whitehall to Buckingham Palace and an RAF flypast over London.

On May 8, there will be a party at Horse Guards Parade shown live on BBC One.

Pubs and bars have been granted permission to stay open for longer to mark the anniversary.

Venues in England and Wales which usually close at 11pm will be able to keep serving for an extra two hours to celebrate.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has encouraged the public to get involved, saying the planned celebrations are a “chance for us to come together and celebrate our veterans and ensure their legacy of peace is passed on to future generations”.

