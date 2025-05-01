National two-minute silence announced to mark VE Day anniversary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A national two-minute silence will be held to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, the Government has announced.

UK Government buildings and departments will remember and thank those who fought with a silence at 12 noon on Thursday May 8 2025, with other organisations invited to follow suit, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said.

VE Day commemorations will start on the May bank holiday on Monday May 5.

The Cenotaph will be dressed in Union flags and there will be a military procession from Whitehall to Buckingham Palace and an RAF flypast over London.

On May 8, there will be a party at Horse Guards Parade shown live on BBC One.

Pubs and bars have been granted permission to stay open for longer to mark the anniversary.

Venues in England and Wales which usually close at 11pm will be able to keep serving for an extra two hours to celebrate.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has encouraged the public to get involved, saying the planned celebrations are a “chance for us to come together and celebrate our veterans and ensure their legacy of peace is passed on to future generations”.