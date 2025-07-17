Sixteen-year-olds to be allowed to vote as ministers set out reforms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The next general election will see 16-year-olds able to vote for the first time, ministers have confirmed in wide-ranging plans to “modernise our democracy”.

Labour’s manifesto committed the party to lowering the voting age for parliamentary elections to 16, in line with Scottish and Welsh elections.

But plans announced on Thursday go further in an effort to increase participation in elections.

Ministers have proposed introducing automated voter registration, which is already used in Australia and Canada, and making UK-issued bank cards an accepted form of ID at polling stations.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said “far too many people” had been put off voting by the voter ID rules introduced by the previous government, with the Electoral Commission finding around 750,000 people did not vote due to a lack of ID.

The Government has already made the Veteran Card an accepted form of voter ID, and intends to allow digital forms of ID to be used when they become available.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: “For too long public trust in our democracy has been damaged and faith in our institutions has been allowed to decline.

“We are taking action to break down barriers to participation that will ensure more people have the opportunity to engage in UK democracy, supporting our plan for change, and delivering on our manifesto commitment to give 16-year-olds the right to vote.”

Sir Keir Starmer said it was “important” to lower the voting age, as 16-year-olds were old enough to work and “pay in” through tax, so should “have the opportunity” to say how they wanted their money spent.

But a poll of 500 16 and 17-year-olds conducted for ITV News by Merlin Strategy found only half said they thought they should be allowed to vote, and only 18% would definitely vote.

Labour stood to gain the most, with 33% saying they would back the party, while 20% said they would choose Reform UK and 18% the Greens.

Naomi Smith, chief executive of campaign group Best for Britain, said the change was “a brave choice set to benefit generations to come”, and urged political parties to “do more to win the votes of the UK’s young people”.

But in the Commons, Conservative shadow communities minister Paul Holmes accused the Government of being “hopelessly confused” about the age of majority.

He said: “Why does this Government think a 16-year-old can vote but not be allowed to buy a lottery ticket, an alcoholic drink, marry, or go to war, or even stand in the elections they’re voting in?”

Thursday’s plans will also see a tightening of the rules on campaign finance aimed at barring “shell companies” from donating to political parties and requiring more checks on donations to unincorporated associations.

The Electoral Commission will be given the power to levy £500,000 fines on those who break the new rules on donations.

Rushanara Ali, the minister for democracy, said: “We are modernising our democracy so that it is fit for the 21st century.”

She added: “By reinforcing safeguards against foreign interference, we will strengthen our democratic institutions and protect them for future generations.”

The proposal follows concern about the vulnerability of UK politics to donations from overseas, which came to prominence amid reports Elon Musk was considering a major donation to Reform UK.

Unincorporated associations have long been another concern of transparency campaigners, who have warned they can obscure the real source of political donations.

It also comes as the Electoral Commission reported spending at last year’s general election hit a record high of £94.5 million, including £69.3 million spent by political parties.

Labour outspent its rivals, shelling out £30 million during the campaign, more than twice the amount it spent in 2019, while the Conservatives spent £23.9 million and the Liberal Democrats £5.6 million.

Reform spent £5.5 million, the Greens £1.7 million and the SNP £799,000.

Electoral Commission chief executive Vijay Rangarajan welcomed the changes to rules on voter registration and political donations, saying they would “improve the resilience and integrity of our electoral system”.

But the commission also warned that allowing people to use bank cards as voter ID had “risks for security and voter trust”.

Thursday’s plan will see the Government bring forward legislation to introduce its new rules, which also include tougher sentences for people who intimidate candidates amid a rise in reports of abuse aimed at those standing for election.

Harry Quilter-Pinner, executive director of the IPPR think tank, said the changes were “the biggest reform to our electoral system since 1969”, when the voting age was lowered to 18.

He said: “Barely half of people voted in last year’s general election.

“Our democracy is in crisis, and we risk reaching a tipping point where politics loses its legitimacy.

“The Government has clearly heard these alarm bells.”

Arguing that lowering the voting age and introducing automated voter registration could bring 9.5 million more people into the democratic process, he said: “At a time when public trust in politics is at a low ebb, this expansion of our democracy is a vital step toward rebuilding confidence, modernising our institutions and pushing back against the rise of populism.”

Both the Greens and the Liberal Democrats welcomed the decision to lower the voting age to 16.

But Lib Dem Cabinet Office spokeswoman Sarah Olney said the reforms to campaign finance rules left “an Elon Musk-shaped hole in the Government’s proposed changes”.

She said: “Ministers must go much further to close the door to foreign oligarchs interfering in British politics – anything less undermines our democracy.”