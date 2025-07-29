Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK will recognise Palestine in September unless Israel ‘takes steps’ over Gaza



Caitlin Doherty
Tuesday 29 July 2025 12:04 EDT

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer held an urgent Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (PA) (PA Wire)

The UK will recognise the state of Palestine “in September” unless Israel takes “substantive steps” to end the “appalling situation in Gaza”, Sir Keir Starmer has told the Cabinet.

The Prime Minister recalled the Government from their summer recess to discuss the situation.

According to a readout of the Cabinet meeting issued by Downing Street, Sir Keir told ministers “now was the right time to move this position” on the two-state solution.

The read out went on: “He said that because of the increasingly intolerable situation in Gaza and the diminishing prospect of a peace process towards a two-state solution, now was the right time to move this position forward.

“He said that the UK will recognise the state of Palestine in September, before UNGA (UN General Assembly), unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, reaches a ceasefire, makes clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a two-state solution.”

It comes after the Prime Minister had been under increasing pressure to recognise Palestine amid the warnings of starvation in Gaza.

